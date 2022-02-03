(The Center Square) – As the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Supreme Court contemplates whether to uphold new abortion restrictions in Mississippi and possibly roll back Roe v. Wade, the other Washington could become a safe haven for those seeking to terminate a pregnancy.
That’s what Mark Miloscia, executive director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington (FPIW) fears would happen if the nation’s highest court ends up striking down Roe in some form or another.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a pending Supreme Court case dealing with the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“We are immensely hopeful for a favorable outcome in the Dobbs case, and if God wills Roe’s reversal in 2022, we will praise Him and shout for joy,” Miloscia said in a press release. “A post-Roe nation, however, will likely make our pro-life work here in Washington that much more important.”
In late October 2021, the pro-choice research organization the Guttmacher Institute projected a 385% increase in demand for abortion in Washington state if Roe is overturned.
Per the data released by Guttmacher, the effect of a total abortion ban at 15 weeks or 20 weeks means more women of reproductive age whose nearest provider would be in Washington state, an increase to 510,000 from 110,000.
According to Guttmacher, as many as 230,000 women from Idaho, where abortion access is more limited, may drive to Washington state to get an abortion should the Supreme Court strike down Roe.
Paul Dillon, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, says Washington state is already being impacted by other states’ more stringent requirements for obtaining an abortion.
“It's a challenge to bill for out-of-state patients’ services and we really need to think through about how we holistically fund abortion care,” he told Spokane Public Radio in December, “and create sustainable funding to assist patients who are impacted by abortion restrictions in neighboring states like Idaho.”
About 40% of abortion appointments at Planned Parenthood’s Spokane Valley clinic in Eastern Washington are for Idaho patients.
Planned Parenthood Clinics in Eastern Washington have also recently seen the arrival of out-of-state patients as other new restrictions are imposed elsewhere, Dillon noted, such as patients from Texas going to the clinic in Kennewick.
In December 2021, the Supreme Court decided to leave Texas’ new abortion law in place, saying legal challenges to abortion providers could continue. The law has drawn scrutiny for its novel enforcement mechanism that relies on citizens to file lawsuits against doctors and clinics suspected of performing abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
More restrictive abortion laws in Idaho and Texas are in contrast to Washington state, where abortions are more accessible. State law protects a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy any time before the fetus is considered viable – that is, when it can survive outside of the womb. That’s generally considered to be about 24 weeks.
Washington state law also allows pregnancies to be ended past 24 weeks, if doing so would protect the health or life of the mother.
In April 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1009 into law. HB 1009 requires college student health plan coverage that includes maternity care to “also provide a covered person with substantially equivalent coverage to permit the abortion of a pregnancy.”
Miloscia, a former lawmaker who served one term in the Senate as a Republican after serving in the House for seven terms as a Democrat, intends to make Washington a pro-life state.
“To end abortion in our state, it’s vital that we foster a culture of life, meaning we affirm the value of every life, born and unborn, in the public sphere,” he said in the press release. “The most effective way of doing so is to pass legislation that will protect and promote life in government and in schools.”
Toward that end, FPIW is opposing four bills – House Bill 1809, House Bill 1851, Senate Bill 5688, and Senate Bill 5766 – Miloscia says will increase abortions in Washington state.
“We are nearing an exciting turning point for the pro-life movement, but there is much work left to be done in Washington,” he said.
As was the case in many states throughout the nation, abortion was illegal in Washington for many decades. But in 1970, Washington state voters approved – with more than 56% of the vote – Referendum 20, which established a limited right for women to access abortions, although it required married women to obtain their husband’s permission and minors to get a guardian’s approval to undergo the procedure.
Washington state was also the setting for a lesser known pre-Roe legal case on abortion featuring a young lawyer who would go on to become a justice on the Supreme Court from 1993 through 2020.
Captain Susan Struck was a nurse in the U.S. Air Force who became pregnant while serving in Vietnam in 1970. She was sent to McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington, to have an abortion, which at the time was a requirement for servicewomen to keep their jobs.
The Catholic Struck did not want to get an abortion or resign from the military, setting off a legal battle that eventually almost made it to the Supreme Court. A lawyer by the name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepared Struck’s case to be heard before the Supreme Court.
The case, however, never made it to the high court as the U.S. solicitor general persuaded the Air Force to waive Struck’s discharge and change the pregnancy regulation. The solicitor general filed a motion to dismiss the case as moot.
In 1973, Washington’s Referendum 20 was superseded by Roe v. Wade, and later Initiative 120, narrowly approved by voters in 1991, which codified the expansive protections of Roe in Washington state law.