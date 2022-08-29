(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035.
“This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media. “Washington set in law goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030 and we’re ready to adopt California’s regs by end of this year.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5974 into law, establishing a goal of banning most gasoline-powered vehicles in Washington state within the next eight years as part of fighting climate change.
This effort is part of the $16.9 billion transportation package dubbed “Move Ahead Washington.” The applicable section reads, “A target is established for the state that all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles.”
While Inslee is full speed ahead on banning the sale of new fossil fuel-powered automobiles in the near future, Todd Myers – director of the Center for the Environment at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank – is pumping the breaks.
“Well, the 2030 goal, which was in the transportation package, was unreasonable,” he said in an email to The Center Square. “I figured they'd move it back to 2035 to align with California. Sure enough.”
Not that the 2035 goal is necessarily more reasonable, according to Myers.
“As for whether it is feasible, who knows?” he asked. “The 2035 goal isn't based on research that shows it can be done. That goal is just a guess. California’s previous effort to mandate EVs [electric vehicles] in the 1990s failed badly.”
In 1990, the California Air Resources Board passed the zero-emissions vehicle mandate which required the seven major automobile suppliers in the U.S. to offer EVs in order to continue sales of their gasoline-powered vehicles in California – that is, 2% of all cars sold in the state had to be electrically powered starting in the model year 1998.
However, the board repealed the mandate in 1996 after pressure and suits from automobile manufacturers, as well as pressure from the oil industry, largely due to expensive technology and EV’s limited battery range.
“Additionally, good research would be very difficult,” Myers continued. “Jay Inslee's book – 14 years ago – predicted that cheap biofuels would be plentiful and would be the key to reducing transportation-related CO2 emissions. Neither of those things is true.”
That’s a reference to “Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy," a 2007 book by Inslee and researcher Bracken Hendricks.
“Predicting 13 years in the future is pretty hard,” Myers quipped.
He went on to note that making EV’s more affordable is critical.
“According to the most recent data from the Dept. of Licensing, about 10% of new vehicles being purchased are EVs,” Myers pointed out. “That's not bad, but the key is getting middle-income folks to buy them, not just those who can afford the extra expense. It doesn’t entirely surprise me that 10% can afford EVs. Going significantly above that will be a challenge.”
The average price for a new EV is more than $66,000, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates.
"The primary question is what it would take to meet the EV goal,” Myers explained. “Large government subsidies? Mandates? There is no reason that EVs are inherently better than any other approach to cutting emissions. As always, we should focus on those policies that yield the most bang for the buck.”
He pointed to the benefits of a cap on the emission of carbon dioxide.
“We have a CO2 cap policy,” Myers said. “That has problems, but one good thing is that it encourages people to find the cheapest way to cut emissions and it eliminates the need for ad hoc policies like the EV mandate.”
Politics is getting in the way, he noted.
“But the political rewards of adopting climate policies, even when they are needless and ineffective, are so great that there are very few downsides to making promises about 2035,” Myers said.
Meanwhile, the state is preparing for an EV future in being part of the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program authorized as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.
The program provides funding to states to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability.
The Evergreen State’s share of the federal funds is $71 million over five years, including $10.5 million for the first year.
“Washington State expects to invest about $71 million from this program over five years, along with a 20% non-federal match of $17.75 million,” a draft report of the plan stated. “Washington will finalize and submit this document by August 1, 2022, for eligibility for federal funding.”
Emily Glad, acting director of communications at the Washington State Department of Transportation, expects a response soon.
“We anticipate hearing back by the end of September,” she emailed The Center Square.
“The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is scheduled to approve all state plans or notify state DOTs if changes need to be made to their plans no later than September 30, 2022.”