Some people wearing masks, and some not, walk on a pathway at Green Lake Park, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Seattle. In hopes of stopping group gatherings and exercise where social distancing isn't being practiced, City of Seattle officials plan to close the entire park and more than a dozen others over the Easter weekend to try and continue slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but many fear warm weather and weariness of Washington state's stay-at-home order could still drive people outside. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)