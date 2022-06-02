(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department has proposed a six-year spending plan prioritizing renovations rather than a complete rebuild of the Green Lake community center.
The Parks Department explored the process towards a completely new community center and pool in the Green Lake neighborhood and found the project would be too costly.
“In our exploration and preliminary design process towards a brand new community center and pool at Green Lake we found that the project would likely cost around $120 million,” Park Department spokeswoman Rachel Schulkin said in an email to The Center Square. “The project is in no way ‘scrapped.’ We currently have proposed $50 million in funds to go towards a complete renovation of the center.”
The Green Lake Community Center was originally built in 1927 and is the oldest one operated by the Parks Department. In 2015, the Parks Department released a consultant study that “determined that it would be cost effective to consider demolishing and replacing the entire building rather than continue to make needed repairs.”
A concept design of a replacement complex was released by the Parks Department in 2020. However, the replacement project is now deemed too costly. The Parks Department is now proposing to the Board of Parks and Recreation commissioners for a renovation instead.
“We have proposed to the Board of Parks and Recreation commissioners that this next six-year cycle of the Park District prioritize $50 million toward a renovation, over prioritizing $120 million for a complete rebuild,” Schulkin said. “This was a challenging recommendation to make, but ultimately came down to wanting to do more for various community centers and pools through the city, rather than put such a large proportion of our flexible spending toward one project. The Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners supported this recommendation.”
Councilmember Dan Strauss represents District 6 of Seattle, which includes the Green Lake neighborhood. He said renovations were already done and vows to ensure the Green Lake Community Center is expanded.
“I am going to fight to ensure the promises made to the Green Lake neighborhood about the future of the Green Lake Community Center are kept. The Parks Department has already completed renovations to this building and the need for additional community space and seismic renovations cannot wait until the next funding cycle,” Strauss said in an email to The Center Square.
“The Parks Department cannot unilaterally scrap this project and as a member of the Metropolitan Parks Board I will be working with my colleagues to gather support for my number one priority, which is renewing and expanding the Green Lake Community Center.”
The discussion on the proposal is ongoing. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council will have to decide to approve or decline the six-year spending plan.