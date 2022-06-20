(The Center Square) – East African Community Services uses grant dollars and donations to expand education for first generation students within King County.
The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning announced $1 million towards 19 organizations focused on summer programs for children on May 31. EACS was one of four organizations that received a max of $75,000 provided by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise Levy. FEPP is a seven-year tax Seattle’s youth that was approved by voters in November 2018. The total amount the levy provides is $619 million over seven years.
“With this investment, the City of Seattle is partnering with community organizations who are doing great work to support our kids with mentorship, arts and enrichment experiences to keep them engaged in their learning and excited about the next step in their educational journey on their way to college and careers,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.
EACS will use the $75,000 for their upcoming summer program in which participants will spend six hours a day learning through various activities. Jawaahir Omar, the programs director at EACS, told The Center Square the organization is expecting this year’s program to be big.
“Currently we have about 115 students right now [between EACS’ locations in Seattle and SeaTac] and we have a waitlist of about 65 families,” Omar said. “So summer camp is going to be one of the biggest we’ve had so far.”
Established in 2001, EACS has watched students grow up alongside the program. Omar said about 70% of families in EACS have been there from the beginning. About three-quarters of the families have immigrants as parents and the students are first-generation Americans. Omar also estimated that about 95% of students come from low-income households.
EACS’ contribution and grants have nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020, the latest year for which date is available. In 2019, contributions and grants were at $671,746 with a total revenue of $874,996. 2020 saw EACS’ contributions and grants rise to $1,983,822 with a total revenue of $2,022,051. Omar says the budget increase is being put toward two kinds of expansion.
“We have a lot more students and we’re expanding programs,” Omar said in response to the question of why the budget has increased.
With more students, there are now more opportunities to expand the programs with a bigger budget. “More ideas are coming to the table. We have the budget for it, so we’re just expanding programs,” Omar said. “We always had the girls mentorship program, ‘Young Men Lead’ [the new boys mentorship program] is something we added and because we have the budget now we have a whole sports section as well.”
The mentorship programs bring a variety of African-American professionals to share details of themselves and their jobs to show EACS students the career possibilities they can pursue.
DEEL is focusing more of its grant dollars towards behavioral health and recovery for students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic limited resources for families and students. Schools and community-based organizations like EACS have tried to meet the social, emotional and academic needs of students. Omar said that EACS began implementing mental and behavioral health programs into their rotation at the beginning of this year.