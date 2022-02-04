(The Center Square) – Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones and some of his salaried command staff earned extra cash in 2020-21 by traveling to Seattle to provide law enforcement services for $75 per hour. The sheriff’s brother, Chief Ken Jones, has found himself in trouble for allegedly working on the west side of the state while not properly accounting for his time back home.
On multiple occasions, Chief Jones allegedly was paid for 27-hour days.
Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen was appointed in November as a special deputy prosecutor for Grant County to decide whether criminal charges should be filed against Chief Jones.
Rasmussen then received the results of an investigation into alleged timecard fraud in December and began reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation.
According to his final report on Feb. 4, Rasmussen concluded that state crimes, such as misconduct, fraud and theft had possibly occurred, as well as possible federal crimes, such as failure to provide honest services. However, he declined to pursue criminal charge because of the "overall complexity" of the situation.
“The major impediment to any prosecution is the approval of the sheriff for this behavior and the lack of policies to prevent this from happening. The involvement of the sheriff himself in these practices explains why there were no policies preventing these practices,” wrote Rasmussen in the report that was submitted to newly appointed Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae.
“It is obvious that the policies and the practices of the command officers involved had a deleterious effect on the quality of law enforcement serving the county. The resignation of other command deputies is evidence of this effect. In short, the policies of the administration of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office allowed this problem to exist and stand as the main impediment to successful prosecution.”
He said records obtained during the investigation showed Chief Jones working 27-hours days on three occasions, among other problems with his work schedule.
The report noted that Sheriff Jones and Chief Jones denied any misconduct despite the results of an independent investigation undertaken toward the end of last year by Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld that questioned some of Jones’ leave time.
That investigation, said Rasmussen, was requested by Grant County Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald, who was then tasked by Sheriff Jones to another investigation once Reinfeld sustained three violations against Chief Jones.
Rectenwald disputed points made by Reinfeld and exonerated Jones of any wrongdoing. Rasmussen said the undersheriff failed to report a potential conflict in undertaking the investigation because he was a neighbor and good friend of Chief Jones.
“Having him look into this matter is a little like asking the fox to guard the henhouse,” Rectenwald said.
Sheriff Jones, Undersheriff Rectenwald and Chief Jones were unable to be reached for comment Friday.
“Chief Ken Jones’ casual attitude toward the truth calls into question his honesty and the sheriff’s support of him in the face of the recommendations of the independent investigation does the same,” wrote Rasmussen.
“It is not my place to address those issues. This task is best done by the voters and the county commissioners. My duty is to decide whether or not there is a basis for a criminal prosecution of Chief Ken Jones. This requires that I take into consideration, among many other factors, the likelihood of success at trial in the face of the potential defenses that the person charged might be able to bring forth.”
In an undated letter to someone referred to only as “Dave,” Chief Jones categorically denied that anything unlawful had taken place. That letter was one of the public documents turned over to Rasmussen.
Chief Jones wrote: “My heart is broken. My pride is shattered. My self-esteem is gone. Most of my relationships will end quietly. I will never be able to walk into a house, a room, a restaurant in Grant County again without wondering if people think badly of me because of the gossip, perceptions and malicious conversations that have occurred without knowing the true facts. Making me 'THAT GUY!!!'"
Chief Jones said he had provided documentation to show that all his leave time to work in Seattle was legitimate.
“I am the recipient of the very thing we’ve always tried to stomp out of our culture at the sheriff’s office,” stated Chief Jones in the letter. “When individuals choose to allow someone’s (unsubstantiated) conversations to get repeated enough times, it starts to sound like it must be real.”
Rasmussen reported that an unknown number of Sheriff Jones’ command staff began providing security for a company known as Seattle’s Finest when the city was experiencing riots. Defund the police policies had led to a shortage of officers, a problem that continued into 2021 when a vaccine mandate further reduced the ranks.
Chief Jones worked 102 days in a 17-month period during 2020 and 2021, racking up almost 965 hours that did not include travel time of several hours each way, said Rasmussen.
He said, as an exempt employee, Chief Jones was expected to work at least 40 hours per week in Grant County but did not have to punch a clock. Instead, he and other salaried workers could take compensation time to make up for any overtime they worked.
Rasmussen noted in his report that questions arose in the office about how Jones was able to get away from work so much after he began bragging about the money he had earned in Seattle.
Deputies who were hourly and had to use leave time when they worked other places questioned whether Chief Jones had accrued enough comp time to cover his trips to Seattle on what would have been regular workdays.
“Someone checked the leave use of Chief Jones, and more questions were raised,” wrote Rasmussen. “The practice also led to situations where some deputies believed the quality of work done on behalf of Grant County was low because he was working so much in Seattle.”
Eventually, complaints were made to Sheriff Jones about Chief Jones’ absences, he said.
Rasmussen said a letter written to the sheriff by another law enforcement agency chief about the situation led to several “closed door” meetings of Grant County command staff.
“At one of the meetings, the sheriff is reported to have said that they needed to ‘defend’ Chief Jones and to ‘quash anything that comes up’ about it,” wrote Rasmussen.
He said former Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano, who retired at the end of December, asked him to review the results of the prior investigations.
“I had a very narrow focus into Chief Jones’ comp time claims, I did not look at anything else that might or might not be occurring in the sheriff’s office,” said Rasmussen.
He closed his report by concluding that “there is a serious breakdown of accountability within the Grant County Sheriff’s Office” that has created an ongoing problem trust issue within the department and with citizens.
“There are many good, honest deputies who work for the people of Grant County,” said Rasmussen. “This conduct sullies their reputations and that is an unfortunate reality of the choices made by Sheriff Jones, his undersheriff and his brother.”