(The Center Square) – Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane, wants three public safety bills given the green light in the 2023 legislative session, which began Monday.
"Our families, parents and children need to feel safe in their communities; right now, many of them do not," she said in a written statement outlining her proposals.
One of her three priorities is to get House Bill 1160 approved. The measure creates an aggravating circumstance for criminals who mutilate or dismember victims.
"I was shocked to learn that burning or mutilating a corpse was only a misdemeanor," explained Graham. "There have been cases where victims' bodies have been mutilated and dismembered to hide the evidence.
"If someone is going to go that extra step of dismemberment or mutilation, there is premeditation and forethought; there is a level of planning; there is also the potential for serious mental health issues. We need to give prosecutors more tools to increase the penalties for the most violent criminals."
Her second bill, House Bill 1161, eliminates the ability for violent criminals who use a firearm in the commission of a crime to earn early release credits.
"It makes no sense to me when some people want to attack law-abiding gunowners on one hand, yet they advocate for the early release of criminals who use firearms on the other," said Graham.
"The vast majority of gun violence is being committed by those who should not legally possess firearms. We need to send a clear message and make violent criminals pay for their actions."
Her final proposal, House Bill 1162, would expand offenses and penalties for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain controlled substances.
Graham said the Washington Department of Health has reported that overdose deaths in the state during 2021 had risen 66% from 2019.
"We are way ahead of the national average," she said. "We need to take seriously the damage done to our communities by those who sell, manufacture, and distribute controlled substances."
Aside from her public safety bills, Graham wants the legislature to thoughtfully address the housing and homelessness crisis, help make life more affordable for struggling individuals and families and make communities feel safe.
The 105-day session has legislators, staff and the public in attendance for the first time since the end of the 2020 session. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic majority opted for remote and partially-remote sessions over the past two years.
"This is the peoples' house," said Graham. "It is awesome to once again see people visiting and testifying in committees and state legislators doing their jobs in person. The personal interactions and the presence of the people helps keep legislators attentive and accountable."
She represents the 6th Legislative District and is the assistant ranking member on the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. She also serves on the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee and the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.
As a veteran, Graham said she is excited to sit on the Joint Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs. She also serves on the Public Records Exemption Accountability Committee.