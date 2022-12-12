(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee plans to ask the state Legislature for $10 million to go toward Washington State University’s Institute for Northwest Energy Futures, located at the school’s Tri-Cities’ campus in the eastern part of the state.
The institute was established earlier this year and will serve as a hub of scientific expertise and clean-energy workforce development. Plans call for hiring of up to 10 professors within two years of funding.
“And that’s why I’m so excited today to announce that we will be seeking the legislative support to institute the WSU Institute for Northwest Energy Futures this year in the Washington State Legislature,” Inslee said at Monday's press conference from WSU’s Tri-Cities' campus. “It is time for the world to look for Washington State University in the Tri-Cities community and the innovation, capability of the state of Washington to develop the clean energy sources that the world needs.”
Inslee went on to say, “And I’m going to look forward to the Legislature supporting this. We are going to make about a $10 million appropriation request to start this institute.”
Inslee expressed high hopes for the institute.
“I am cautiously optimistic about legislative support for this idea,” Inslee said, “because it is so in keeping with the basic DNA of the state of Washington of recognizing the power of R&D.”
In explaining his optimism, the governor noted the state has already done so much on the clean energy front, including passing legislation that includes cap-and-trade, future zero-emission vehicle requirements, clean fuel standards, and efficient building code standards.
Other officials joined Inslee in being excited about building out the institute and what that means for the future.
“And when we look at a future of the state of Washington, we need a group, we need a resource where people can go to with technical expertise, policy expertise, and that can make a difference in helping our state continue forward and do great things,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “A lot of it is how are we going to put this together.”
The institute will serve as a unifying organization for Washington’s green energy future, he noted.
“The Institute for Northwest Energy Futures will serve – not can serve, will serve – as a research powerhouse here in the Tri-Cities to really start addressing some of these issue,” Schulz said, including legacy technologies, hydropower, wind, solar power, nuclear power, hydrogen, and policy.
WSU Chancellor Sandra Haynes echoed that sentiment.
“We embrace the opportunity to inform the development of our energy future and firmly believe the Institute for Northwest Energy Futures could be that last corner piece of the puzzle,” she said. “There’s not better fit than right here and right now.”
Karl Dye, president and CEO of Tri-City Development, touted the economic impact of the institute.
“We’re seeing more activity in companies that want to move to Washington, want to move to the Tri-Cities, and something that we lack is green affordable power for them, and so we see the institute and the systems approach to looking at our clean energy…as an opportunity for us so that we don’t miss out on these opportunities,” he said of bringing manufacturing jobs to the state.
Sen.-elect Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, made an effort to stress bipartisanship when it comes to energy policy.
“A few days ago, Sen. Curtis King…introduced the ‘Power Washington’ plan, which we’re proud of to push sensible, fiscal responsible solutions for the energy future, and you’re seeing that here in this environment,” the two-term state representative said.
It's the people that matter most, Boehnke stressed.
“And really to the heart of it all, is the people that we’re going to teach, train in the workforce of the future to ensure that we do this,” he said.
The 2023 legislative session runs from Jan. 9 through April 24.