(The Center Square) – Nearly two years of statewide indoor mask mandates in Washington state will end on March 21, Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference from the Capitol campus in Olympia.
“So, we will be removing the mask mandate in our schools and in our public indoor spaces as of Monday, March 21st,” Inslee said after citing falling case rates of COVID-19. “That means on March 21st we will no longer have a state mandate for wearing masks in schools, and on March 21st we will no longer have a state mandate for wearing masks in indoor spaces. We think that’s a very important step in the next part of our journey to normalicy.”
Masks will still be required at places such as hospitals, dental offices, long-term care facilities, and correctional facilities, Inslee explained.
Under federal law, masks are required on public transportation and school buses.
“So, the good news is we are approaching a place, fairly shortly, where we will not have to wear masks generally in these conditions,” Inslee said. “And we think this is both good for our health and our education of our children and the total re-opening of our economy. And we should be very pleased at the progressive we have made.”
The governor also announced that beginning March 1, vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test for large events will no longer be required.
Last week, Inslee announced the state’s outdoor mask mandate would end on Feb. 18.
A statewide indoor mask mandate had been in place between June 2020 and May 2021, when it was relaxed for those who have been vaccinated. It was reinstated in full on Aug. 23, 2021. In September, an outdoor mask mandate was put in place for events with 500 or more people.