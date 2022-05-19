(The Center Square) – After legal action, Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed two new members to the Washington State Building Code Council (SBCC): Daimon Doyle and Craig Holt.
The SBCC was created to advise the Legislature on building code issues and to develop the building codes used in Washington.
Doyle is a Life Director for the National Association of Home Builders and has worked in residential construction for more than 30 years. He previously owned Viridian Northwest and Doyle Custom Homes.
Holt is a project manager at Andersen Construction’s Seattle office.
The appointments were the result of the Building Industry Association of Washington and the Associated General Contractors of Washington agreeing to resolve a legal dispute with Inslee over his handling of appointments to the BCC last summer.
In two separate lawsuits filed last fall, the groups alleged Inslee violated state law requiring the governor to appoint only people who have been nominated by trade associations representing specific industries – in this case, residential construction and commercial construction – unless no names are put forth by the trade associations.
Per the settlement, the two members appointed to the SBCC last summer – James Millbaeur and Anthony Maschmedt – resigned and have been replaced by Doyle and Holt, representing the BIAW and AGC-WA, respecively.
“We were not challenging them [Millbaeur and Maschmedt] on their merits but rather challenging the governor’s decision to ignore the nominees our associations put forward and to appoint them outside of the process established in the law,” said Janelle Guthrie, BIAW communications director, in an email to The Center Square.
The agreement also requires the Governor’s Office to pay BIAW $70,000 in connection with a separate Public Records Act lawsuit.
Doyle and Holt will serve until Jan. 5, 2025. At that point, each will be eligible for reappointment.
“BIAW has a long history of submitting candidates to represent the residential construction industry,” Doyle told The Center Square. “It is unfortunate we had to turn to the courts to maintain that ability, but I personally am excited and ready to serve.”
Last month, the SBCC voted to make Washington the first state in the nation to mandate that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems, effectively banning traditional HVAC systems and natural gas in most new businesses and apartments.
The SBCC will consider a similar proposal for smaller residential buildings later this year, having already held discussions on the proposal earlier this month.