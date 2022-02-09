(The Center Square) – Citing rapidly falling COVID-19 cases, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday afternoon the impending end of the state’s outdoor mask mandate.
“So, I am pleased today to say we are lifting our outdoor masking requirements by Feb. 18,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference from the State Capitol. “But today is not the day to lift all of the masking requirements. We are obviously having conversations and an intensive review of what day it will be and when we can do this. It is no longer a matter of if. It is a question of when.”
He went on to say, “And I expect to share that date next week with Washingtonians after we have another week or so of data to give us even a higher level of confidence of where we’re going to be sometime in March.”
Public health and science were the main motivations in his decision and those to come, Inslee claimed.
“First, our decision in the next several weeks will continue to be based on public health. Public health is our pole star and we follow it,” Inslee said.
Later in the press conference, he noted, “As you know, we have saved thousands of lives in the state of Washington because we have been responsible and because we have followed science. And we are going to continue to do that, and fortunately the science now allows us to move to a new transition period of lifting these requirements.”
Those remarks seemed in contrast to an earlier-in-the-day piece in The Seattle Times that said the governor’s office, possibly floating a trial balloon, had made no decisions on lifting Washington’s emergency mask requirements.
The Seattle Times piece claimed, “The governor’s office doesn’t have a specific set of public-health metrics to decide for lifting mask requirements.”
Minutes before Inslee’s press conference, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal put out a press release saying it’s time to remove the mask mandate for students in Washington state.
“As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials,” he said in the press release. “I recommend the Governor and Department of Health change the guidance to reflect this in the coming weeks.”
A statewide indoor mask mandate has been in place since Aug. 23, 2021. In September, an outdoor mask mandate was put in place for events with 500 or more people.
The state has seen a downward trend in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. Health officials say they expect we are past the peak surge driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.