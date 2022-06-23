(The Center Square) – Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kriedler has refused to leave his post despite calls for his resignation by leaders from both parties. He could now face additional pressure from the state legislature.
“A censure is obvious,” House Minority Leader J. T. Wilcox told The Center Square when asked about possible legislative action against Kriedler.
“We could vote on resolutions expressing this in a way that might be painful for him and might make the point more strongly,” Wilcox said, adding, “I think there are things we could do to make his office much less comfortable for him that might provide even stronger encouragement.”
Senate Republican Leader John Braun is willing to consider impeachment.
“Washington’s constitution allows for impeachment of state officers,” Braun told The Center Square. “It’s a question first for the House of Representatives, but if the House votes for impeachment and Commissioner Kreidler still does not resign, then the Senate absolutely should follow through.”
Braun added, “The people of our state have lost a great deal of trust in their institutions, and part of rebuilding that is ensuring executive officers are held accountable.”
Krielder, 78, has been in office since 2001. He has been under fire for allegedly poor treatment of staff members including angry outbursts, using inappropriate language, bullying and antagonizing staff members.
Matters came to a head after Kreidler fired legislative liaison Jon Noski, who had filed a whistleblower complaint with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner on Feb. 4 alleging "emotional outbursts towards me and other staff for trivial reasons that are often misunderstandings of reality."
A number of staff members have confirmed Kreidler’s alleged intimidating behavior, according to several published reports.
Governor Jay Inslee called on Kreidler to step down on June 17.
“The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility,” Inslee said in a statement to The Center Square. “All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it's my belief we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.”
Kreidler responded with a refusal. “I take full responsibility for my past behavior and recognize the impact it has had on those around me and the people I serve. I have pledged to do better and stand by that commitment. At the same time, I intend to continue serving alongside the dedicated people of our agency and to work on the important consumer protection issues ahead,” he said in a statement.
Inslee now thinks it’s up to the legislature to decide on any further action.
Spokesperson Mike Faulk told The Center Square, “I would defer to what legislative leaders think and their interest on the subject of legislative action. Whatever happens, it is clear that the OIC has lost the support necessary to effectively execute his duties. The governor expects that the commissioner would resign for the good of all Washingtonians and to allow someone else to continue the important work of that agency.”
Other than impeachment or censure, Wilcox thinks lawmakers could add financial pressure to encourage Kreidler to do the right thing.
“We could address his pay, we could address parts of his budget that would not impact him but impact his ability to regulate,” Wilcox said.
The legislature is not scheduled to convene again until January. However, either the governor or the legislature itself can call for a special legislative session under Washington law.