(The Center Square) – The “PayUp” legislation that would attempt to establish a minimum wage for app-based workers was passed out of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee and now will be voted on by the full Seattle City Council.
If the council bill is passed on May 31 and signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, it would establish Seattle as the first city in the U.S. to guarantee a minimum wage for app-based gig workers such as delivery drivers for DoorDash, Uber and Gopuff.
A report from We Are Working Washington, a union-funded non-profit, states that “gig worker pay averages just $9.58 an hour . . . and 92% of jobs pay less than minimum wage.” The minimum wage for large employers of 501 or more employees for Seattle is set at $17.27 an hour.
The PayUp legislation was formally introduced on April, 2022, though supporters claim its development took some time.
“A lengthy road and an extensive year’s long stakeholder engagement process has led to the development and passage of CB 120294 [PayUp policy], and nation-leading protections for app-based workers,” said supporter and Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold in a statement. “I appreciate my colleagues’ support for this legislation and for these workers, who until now, have not enjoyed the same protections as typical W2 employees.”
We Are Working Washington’s latest report examined more than 400 pay records from gig delivery companies working in Seattle. One claim was that “raising gig worker pay to minimum wage after expenses would provide a direct economic boost of approximately $79 million.”
The report claimed that a gig-worker has to work more than 72 hours to earn the equivalent of a full-time minimum wage job.
“My earnings for the month of March were just under $1,230 and with my total costs of $671, I brought home less than $600 for the whole month,” a gig worker for DoorDash said in the report.
Some app-based companies are protesting the PayUp policy.
DoorDash has begun to show pop-up ads in its app that urge, “tell Seattle City Council NOT to raise the cost of food delivery,” followed by links to fill out protest emails to councilmembers.
Another ad DoorDash is showing to users claims that fee increases of up to $5 per order may be coming if the PayUp policy is established.