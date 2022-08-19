A gardener uses a leaf blower to clear leaves at a home in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 92% of the new laws lawmakers sent to him at the end of the years legislative session that ended Sept. 10. One of the bills approved clears the way for a first-ever ban on the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn blowers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)