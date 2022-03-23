(The Center Square) – Bob Williams audited the Pentagon, served five terms in the state Legislature and ran for governor of Washington state on the Republican ticket, in 1988. A few years after that 20-plus point drubbing to Democratic incumbent Booth Gardner, Williams founded what would eventually become the Freedom Foundation.
Starting in 1991, his think tank tried to push Washington state into what Williams believed to be a freer, more fiscally responsible, less unionized direction. Over time, its reach branched out beyond the confines of Evergreen State.
When a representative and an aid in the Oregon legislature protested the unionization of workers in the state’s legislature last year with Freedom Foundation's legal support, that was Williams’ legacy in action.
It is the state-focused think tank world that has been remembering Williams, 80, most prominently since his passing on March 15 of natural causes. A few contemporaries in Washington state politics have had things to say as well.
Ralph Munro, Washington’s secretary of state of 20 years from 1981 to 2001, knew and worked with Williams for many years. His first thought was, “I hope his wife [Jane] and family are well.”
“Bob was a tireless advocate for ideas and solutions to save taxpayer dollars,” Munro said in an email to The Center Square. “Some of his ideas were rock solid, some were impossible to implement under the law and a few were kooky. But I loved the guy and we worked closely together, especially when he was first elected to the [state] House of Representatives.”
In Washington, D.C., Williams started as a Pentagon auditor and moved to a post in the U.S. Government Accountability Office. In the other Washington, he later served five terms in two different districts in the southwest part of the state, the 18th and 19th districts. Though, according to Munro, his impact was felt statewide.
Munro said that Williams “helped me immensely to streamline the policies in the Secretary of State’s office. We restructured the entire licensing program for businesses in the state. Bob was instrumental in creating the Unified Business License and the Uniform Business Identify number system. We restructured all of our Corporate Licenses, updated and computerized our process and saved the taxpayers and businesses many, many hours of worthless paperwork.”
Munro added, “Bob never stopped thinking of new ideas. His mind was going all the time. Thinking up potential solutions for a more efficient system. I will miss him. He played a significant role.”
Williams’ more recent colleagues concurred that he didn’t seem to tire of the fight.
"He was cheerful, energetic, and positively undeterred by the ‘odds,’ no matter how outnumbered or outspent we were,” Amber Gunn, former economic policy director at the Freedom Foundation, told The Center Square. “I was continually amazed at his tenacity and spunk. He taught me how to identify and work with unlikely allies to accomplish targeted goals, and how to stand up to friends that abandon principle for expediency. He invested time to mentor, direct and correct me, and to give me totally undeserved opportunities as a young, inexperienced policy analyst.”
Another once young analyst said that had been his experience as well.
“I remember the day he came into my office and asked if I wanted to work on budgets, the rest is history,” said the Washington Policy Center’s current budget hawk Jason Mercier. “I still have his 1975-77 marked up Washington State budget on my desk. When he took me on meetings to talk with governors and agency directors it was never as a shadow but instead as an active participant.”
Two organizations pushing state government reform that Williams was involved with building up, the State Policy Network (SPN) and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), issued tributes to Williams.
“The first time I reached out to Bob, I sent him a cold email,” said Todd Davidson, an SPN development officer. “I was working at Kansas Policy Institute, and our state budget was a mess. I emailed him for help, and within an hour, he sent me 11 policy recommendations.”
Kati Siconolfi, director of government affairs at Asian American Hotel Owners Association recalled one his “war stories” from Williams’ time in the Washington Legislature, as part of the ALEC tribute.
One day, “he wore Christmas lights on the House floor to protest the earmarks in the state budget – he called the budget a Christmas tree,” she said.
In the ensuing decades, that passion for reform would carry him across the country.
“Bob Williams gave me my first job as a lawyer working in public policy,” said Michael Reitz, current executive vice president of the Mackinac Center in Michigan in that think tank’s own tribute. “He was always on the road speaking to people about state government.”