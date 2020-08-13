(The Center Square) — A Washington free-market think tank alleges that its Olympia headquarters was the target of a shooting earlier this month.
The Freedom Foundation said they discovered what they described as a bullet hole in one of the building's windows on Monday, August 3. The building was vacant at the time and no one was injured, according to a statement from the think tank.
Freedom Foundation CEO Tom McCabe claimed that the damage was politically motivated.
“This was a targeted attack on the Freedom Foundation,” McCabe said. “The perpetrator knew who we were, where we worked and what we do. This was an attempt to intimidate us, and it won’t work.”
The Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with branches in Washington, Oregon, California, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
It pursued legal action against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's face mask order in early July, alleging it violated the state constitution's right to "freedom of conscience."
The foundation also filed a joint complaint with the Center for Union Facts earlier this month alleging that Working Washington, a Seattle non-profit worker center, violated federal regulations governing unions and other labor organizations.
The Olympia Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.