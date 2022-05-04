(The Center Square) – The Franklin County Commissioners have announced a possible end to a legal battle over the makeup of voting districts. The settlement will require the county to pay $375,000 in attorney fees to a group representing Latino voters.
The agreement still needs to be approved by a judge but is unanimously supported by the commissioners and the United Latin American Citizens Project. Under the deal finalized in an executive session on Tuesday, the county can keep its current voter districts but has to change how commissioners are elected, starting in 2024.
A lawsuit against a map redrawn to balance the population in voting districts was filed in 2021 by three local members of ULAC of Washington state. They claimed the redistricting and election processes made it impossible to elect a candidate they preferred.
ULAC wanted the county to create a district that better represents the large Latino population, particularly in east Pasco. The U.S. Census of 2020 reflects that 53.6% of Franklin County’s population is Latino.
The case was set for trial next week. Francia Floyd, attorney for the county, said Tuesday the settlement prevents the possibility of drastically changed map and saves on attorney fees that could have topped $1 million.
“If we were to go to trial, I think it would be unlikely that we could get our map approved,” he said.
Floyd added that there is nothing in the settlement or the case that is characterizing the commissioners or the county as racist.
“That is something that is mischaracterized,” he said. “What this lawsuit merely indicated is that there was racially polarized voting...that is just a function of the demographics of this county and the ethnic makeup of the county.”
Under the settlement, the county will get to keep the voting district map redrawn to reflect population changes in the census. That map is similar to one already used by the county, which divides Pasco mostly between Commissioner Brad Peck’s and Commissioner Rocky Mullen’s districts.
Commissioner Clint Didier’s district touches the northwest portion of the city.
The county worked with demographer Peter Morrison to develop a map that he said complied with state and federal law.
The map is expected to have one majority Latino district by 2024, Morrison said at the time.
Under the negotiated agreement, the county will stop using at-large elections to choose commissioners. Only people living in the districts will be able to vote for the commissioner in both the primary and general elections.
Franklin is the second county in Washington to change election procedures as the result of a lawsuit challenging voter districts carved out after the recent census.
In Yakima County, OneAmerica, an immigrant advocacy group, and the Campaign Legal Center alleged the map drawn by local government leaders violated the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchised Latinos, who make up more than half of the overall population.
That lawsuit, like Franklin County, was settled outside a trial.