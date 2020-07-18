Franklin County is reporting 75.3 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, making it the highest risk area in Washington for the spread of the virus, according to a new online map detailing COVID-19 risks nationwide.

The Harvard Global Health Institute, the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, Rockefeller Foundation and other organizations have put together an online tool that lists COVID-19 risk levels in counties nationwide. The red risk level means more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people are occurring daily, according to the analysis.

Eight counties in Washington are currently labeled red, the data shows. They are Franklin, Adams, Yakima, Grant, Douglas, Okanogan, Chelan and Benton.

The orange designation indicates 10 to 24 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people; yellow, one to nine cases per 100,000; and green, less than one case per 100,000.

The online tool aims to provide guidance to local communities and policymakers on appropriate guidance on suppressing the virus in clear terms. Red counties need to institute stay-at-home orders; orange counties should opt for testing and tracing, as well as stay-at-home orders; yellow counties should institute testing and tracing; and green counties need to look to only viral testing and tracing, the analysis says.

Counties With Highest COVID-19 Risks in Each State

StateCounty With Highest Covid Risk LevelDaily New Cases per 100,000 People# of Counties With 'Red' Risk Levels
AlabamaJackson45.134
AlaskaFairbanks North Star Borough11.70
ArizonaYuma64.812
ArkansasHot Spring288.912
CaliforniaImperial62.113
ColoradoMineral51.33
ConnecticutHartford2.60
DelawareSussex11.60
District of Columbia--7.40
FloridaMiami-Dade91.748
GeorgiaCoffee103.362
HawaiiHonolulu2.60
IdahoOwyhee43.56
IllinoisClark24.10
IndianaMarshall23.20
IowaWebster63.36
KansasPhillips 63.28
KentuckyCarroll57.84
LouisianaCameron Parish86.047
MaineCumberland3.90
MarylandBaltimore City14.20
MassachusettsDukes5.80
MichiganOceana31.81
MinnesotaWatonwan61.64
MississippiGrenada83.339
MissouriMcDonald59.42
MontanaBig Horn29.01
NebraskaThurston100.92
NevadaClark29.02
New HampshireHillsborough2.90
New JerseyCamden6.00
New MexicoHidalgo44.22
New YorkOnondaga5.40
North CarolinaTyrrell131.610
North DakotaCavalier41.86
OhioAthens24.30
OklahomaOttawa30.72
OregonMalheur78.03
PennsylvaniaAllegheny16.50
Rhode IslandBristol0.00
South CarolinaCharleston66.027
South DakotaBuffalo72.83
TennesseeMacon80.112
TexasScurry224.1101
UtahSan Juan58.83
VermontGrand Isle5.90
VirginiaWestmoreland53.16
WashingtonFranklin75.38
West VirginiaMonongalia40.01
WisconsinPepin27.42
WyomingUinta12.70

Source: Harvard Global Health Institute

