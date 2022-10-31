(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority “resolved” a highway encampment and moved 20 people living alongside I-5 and Northgate into housing through the Right of Way Safety Initiative.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee proposed the Right of Way Initiative to connect people living in state-owned rights of way to housing and services. According to the authority, this is the fourth encampment in King County shut down under the Initiative for a total of over 110 people moved to safe lodging, from encampments along state highway lands.
The authority said three other people from the I-5 encampment utilized hotel vouchers and are in the process of receiving housing.
King County received $49.2 million out of the state’s total $143.3 million in funding for the Right of Way Initiative
The Center Square previously reported that Pierce County distributed $35 million from the Right of Way Initiative to 10 service providers throughout the county to reduce the number of people living in state roadway right of ways. According to the county, 300 additional shelter beds will operate for at least two and a half years as a result of the $35 million in funds. A total of 520 households will be served in the county’s shelter system each year.
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority said the I-5 encampments were “resolved.” The authority is now using the term “resolution” when it comes to moving homeless people from encampments into shelter to differentiate from the commonly-used term, “sweeps.”
“In the medical sense, a resolution means healing; in the musical sense, a resolution means harmony,” the authority said in a statement. "Our hope is that this approach to encampments creates healing and harmony for our communities as we help people on the path to rebuilding their lives.”