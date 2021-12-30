FILE - Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, left, leads Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis, center, and Gov. Jay Inslee before Montoya-Lewis' introduction as the newest member of the state Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. Fairhurst, who had been fighting cancer, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. She was 64. She had retired from the court in 2020. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)