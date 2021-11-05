(The Center Square) – An attorney for Nick Rolovich, the former Washington State University football coach who was fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has written a 34-page letter appealing that decision.
Rolovich is one of about 1,800 people who were fired in mid-October after Gov. Jay Inslee issued a mandate that all state employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling, had already threatened legal action against the school just days after the firing.
In the letter to Washing State Athletic Director Pat Chun, Fahling says, “This is your opportunity to take a step back, re-examine your unconstitutional and illegal conduct, and adopt a different posture toward Coach Rolovich before you and the University are forced to defend your conduct in the context of a federal court civil rights action.”
Rolovich, who had been the state’s highest paid employee, was fired with cause, meaning the school does not have to pay a contract buyout on his annual $3 million salary.
Fahling says Rolovich’s First and 14th Amendment rights were violated and that Chun had a bias against Rolovich over the vaccine issue.
The letter also claims the athletic director interfered in the school’s religious exemption process. Each request went through a blind review and, if approved, was sent on to the employee’s supervisor.
Fahling says Chun indicated that no accommodations could be made for Rolovich to keep his job should the exemption be granted. Under blind review, however, Rolovich’s request was tentatively granted and suggested accommodations such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and receiving regular tests.
The letter also sheds some light on why Rolovich refused to comply. He was one of about 400 university system employees who applied for a religious exemption, but was denied. Less than a quarter of such requests were granted.
Over the summer, when Inslee issued his mandate, and into the fall, Rolovich would only say he would not get vaccinated “for personal reasons.”
Fahling’s letter states that Rolovich did not want to get the vaccine because as a Catholic he has “a religious opposition to medical research based on aborted fetal tissue.” Many vaccines and other pharmaceuticals are derived from cell lines descended from abortions done decades ago but do not contain fetal tissue.
In a statement last December, Pope Francis said it is morally acceptable for Catholics to get vaccinated since it “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in the production of the vaccines derived.”
Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the U.S. Military chaplaincy suggested in a letter that Catholic troops should prefer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson jabs unless Johnson & Johnson is "the only vaccine available."
Broglio added that "no one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience."