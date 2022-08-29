(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I haven’t heard anything on that one yet,” he told The Center Square on Monday.
Stuckart, who served as city council president from 2012-19, stepped down as chair of the Continuum of Care board after that body investigated Bingle’s complaint. The board determined that Stuckart had violated the organization's conflict-of interest-policy during the selection process for a homeless shelter operator.
“It was the right thing for him to do,” said Bingle of Stuckart’s resignation. “What he did was clearly wrong – he was leading discussions about who would run a new shelter while working himself into a position with a $151,000 annual salary.”
He was referencing Stuckart’s connection to Jewels Helping Hands, one of last spring's contenders for shelter operator. Stuckart realizing a six-figure salary if Jewels was selected was clearly a financial interest that should have led him to recuse himself from the entire selection process, said Bingle.
It wasn't enough, he said, for Stuckart to have refrained from voting on the proposals submitted by Jewels and two other organizations. He said the COC’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
The COC board partners with the city to develop policies to help the homeless and distribute federal Housing and Urban Development funding.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward tasked that board with recommending a potential operator for a 33,000-square-foot shelter at 4320 E. Trent Avenue that the city ended up leasing.
Stuckart was unable to be immediately reached for comment.
This is not the first time that he has faced an investigation for wrongdoing.
A state auditor’s report found in 2021 that Stuckart, in his capacity as council president, may have violated city conflict of interest law when he allegedly helped steer a contract for a warming center to Jewels in 2019. In several media reports, Stuckart denied this claim.
In another instance in 2014, Stuckart was at the center of an ethics complaint and was later fined $250 by the city’s Ethics Commission. In that matter, he admitted to forwarding confidential information to the Spokane Firefighters Union amid a pending legal matter between the city and a union official.
The most recent complaint against Stuckart followed the city initiating a call for shelter provider proposals in early March through the Community Health and Human Services Department, which is at the forefront of the city’s efforts to address issues of housing and homelessness.
Woodward announced in April that she had to restart the selection process for applicants. She said that was necessary to avoid any appearance of unfairness.
In addition to Stuckart’s actions, she said confidential information about the three applicants had been publicly shared. City Council President Breean Beggs said he obtained the applications from the COC board and then forwarded that information via email to city staff and council members for review before an upcoming meeting.
“To the best of my knowledge, the proposals were not confidential when I received them or when I forwarded them to council,” Beggs told The Center Square. “City council is the final decisionmaker for approving an operator contract, and if anyone has access to the actual proposals, it should be us.”
A complaint was filed against Beggs with the Spokane Ethics Commission in May by retired pathologist Tom Bassler of Spokane. The commission determined in June that the complaint should move forward.
Assistant City Attorney Sam Faggiano was out of the office Monday and unable to be reached about the status of that complain.
The commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties.
Bassler said he filed the complaint because city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct.”
Bassler said he was “inspired” to take action after Bingle filed the ethics complaint against Stuckart.