(The Center Square) – Nearly a year after being purchased by King County for $41 million, a hotel in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood will now provide shelter for more than 130 homeless persons.
The Extended Stay America Hotel in Northgate was bought in July 2021 as the eighth Health Through Housing Property initiative and the fifth that is now open and accepting those in need.
“Last year, we set out an ambitious plan to tackle chronic homelessness in our region, and we are making good on that promise, with 971 units purchased to date and nearly 500 opened homes. And now, before this month ends, another 135 people will have a safe and stable place to call home,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.
The Health Through Housing initiative is through the Downtown Emergency Service Center. DESC began purchasing former hotels in 2020 and turning them into permanent supportive housing.
The Health Through Housing building in Northgate will have the new residents come in on June 23. The building provides 115 available units for more than 130 people. With $41 million being spent on the former hotel, each one of the 115 units cost over $350,000.
King County plans to create up to 1,600 emergency housing and supportive housing units by the end of 2022.
“Just as we do in our permanent supportive housing, we will have 24/7 staffing, with supportive services for our guests,” DESC Executive Director Daniel Malone said. “As Health Through Housing continues and units become permanent supportive housing, the 1,600 units will be the single greatest commitment to bringing [permanent supportive housing] to the scale our community needs."
King County has spent over $198 million since May 2021 on purchases of former hotels, motels and other single room settings.
When Health Through Housing was introduced, Constantine dedicated one tenth of a cent of sales tax revenues for the initiative. King County Council approved the initiative hoping it would make a dent in homelessness.
The Seattle-funded Bertha Pitts Campbell Place supportive housing facility opened last week in the First Hill District. The housing facility is now providing 100 units to the surrounding area.
The King County Executive's Office said that “King County is investing in the wraparound services to connect [Bertha Campbell Place] residents to healthcare, behavioral health and/or substance use support, dental care and housing case managers.”