(The Center Square) - Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty this week to third-degree rendering criminal assistance, a charge stemming from his efforts to cover up his son’s alleged drinking and driving incident in 2021.
Magers, who retired from his elected position in June, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 hours of community service, which has to be completed within one year.
According to court documents, Magers' son was involved in a vehicle rollover west of Spokane near Creston about 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, but left the scene with a relative before deputies arrived. He reportedly did not call the dispatch center to report the crash for hours, and then claimed to have run off the road swerving to miss a deer.
He later allegedly changed that story to say that he had run off the road while reaching for his phone.
Records show that he told investigators weeks later that he had consumed at least eight 16-ounce beers before driving that night.
Deputies noted when walking around the scene of the crash that the tire marks and path of the car were not consistent with a swerving vehicle. They contacted the sheriff to see if he knew where his son was.
Magers reportedly told deputies that he believed his son had gone to a hospital in Davenport or Grand Coulee for treatment of injuries.
The case allegedly broke open when the girlfriend of Mager's son contacted investigators. She said the sheriff told her and his son to say that the accident had occurred because of the deer.
She also said Magers and his wife refused to allow their son to seek medical attention until his blood alcohol contact was zero despite the fact he might had had internal injuries.
In April 2021, Magers' son told detectives his father should have taken him so the hospital because he was not coherent enough to know the severity of his injuries. Court records show that he told deputies that his injuries included broken ribs, a compression fracture in his back, a pinhole puncture in his lung and bruising.
After hearing the girlfriend’s allegations, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Lincoln County Undersheriff Kelly Watkins on Feb. 17, 2021, and asked to conduct an administrative investigation into the incident.
The case file was submitted for peer review and supervisory approval before being sent to the Franklin County prosecutor for review on May 10, 2021.
The Grant County report determined that Magers could potentially be charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and third-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Magers began his career with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in 1990 and was promoted to undersheriff in 1999. He also served as a marine enforcement deputy and firearms instructor before being promoted to undersheriff in 1999. He won election to the role of sheriff in 2006.