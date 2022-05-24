(The Center Square) – Long-time King County Commissioner Allan Thomas and his wife, Joann Thomas, face sentencing this fall after being convicted of multiple federal felonies for diverting more than $450,000 in district taxpayers’ dollars for their own use.
The tax dollars the Thomases stole were intended for flood control, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington state’s western district. The couple worked together in submitting false documents by mail and wire. The funds that were fraudulently obtained were then moved through various bank accounts.
The Thomases were convicted of conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud and mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The release said that Joann Thomas saw an additional conviction of aggravated identity theft and four counts of money laundering. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones scheduled the couple to be sentenced on Sept. 23.
In total, the Thomases had defrauded taxpayers of $468,165 since 2012.
“Allan and Joann Thomas didn’t just defraud taxpayers, they abused a position of public trust, and repeatedly invented new lies to cover up old ones,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said. “I am thankful the jury saw the truth, rejecting the defense attempt to paint the couple as victims of small-town political intrigue.”
Allan Thomas was the elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 near Enumclaw. The funds were dedicated to maintaining open trenches that provide drainage for farms near Enumclaw. Instead, prosecutors said the couple created a shell contracting company that billed King County for its supposed work.
The couple transferred the money from the fictitious company into the Thomases’ bank account to pay for expenses on their dairy farm, the release said.
The couple claimed that their son, Alex Thomas, owned the contracting company and worked on the maintenance of the trenches. Data from the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows that when asked about the payment of property taxes, Allan Thomas stated that the couple was preparing for Alex Thomas to take over the farm and that “whoever owns the farm pays the property taxes.”
When asked about cash withdrawals, Allan Thomas stated that “some of the money that came back to [Joann Thomas] and myself is for when I would take care of some of Alex’s business and he would reimburse us, for example fuel ... and some of it could have been times I made Alex pay a little bit of rent on some of the equipment that he used that was from the farm.”
Allan Thomas said that Alex Thomas even had “his own fuel tank. ... Usually, Joann would pay the bill ... and then he would reimburse us.”
However, Alex Thomas’ testimony earlier in May revealed that he had only performed two jobs in 2012 concerning his so-called business and has not had any involvement in it since.
“For years, Commissioner Thomas and his wife chose to betray the public’s trust both by failing to maintain the property under their care and by stealing from the hardworking taxpayers of King County for personal gain,” Donald Voiret, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office said. “Today’s verdict reinforces that public servants will be held accountable for their actions and to a high ethical standard.”