In this undated still image taken from video provided by KING-TV, Allan "Benny" Thomas, who served as the longtime commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5, is shown. Authorities arrested Thomas and his wife, Joan Thomas, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, as part of a long-running corruption investigation. A KING-TV investigation last spring revealed that money supposedly being used to maintain 18 miles of storm water drainage trenches around Enumclaw, Wash. instead went to a company controlled by the Thomases and was spent on personal expenses like a home loan and hay and equipment for their dairy farm, the according to the FBI. (Ryan Coe/KING-5 via AP)