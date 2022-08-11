(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month.
Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by which a binding court decision is issued that results in a comprehensive inventory of valid water rights.
Several issues are at play when it comes to water rights in the region, including salmon habitat restoration, water supply infrastructure, flood prevention, and Indian water rights.
“There are multiple benefits to negotiated outcomes in basins with unadjudicated tribal federal reserved rights,” Ramsey Kropf, a former deputy solicitor with the U.S. Department of the Interior, said in a July 18 memorandum to Henry Bierlink, administrator for the Ag Water Board of Whatcom County.
Kropf, an attorney with Somach Simmons & Dunn’s office in Boulder, Colo., has for more than three decades been involved in public and private mediation and advising on water rights in the West.
According to the faculty directory at the University of Colorado’s website, “Key matters she worked on included the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, Colorado River negotiations, New Mexico's Middle Rio Grande issues, numerous Indian water settlements and water settlements for both Arches and Bryce National Parks.”
Kropf explained in the memo why negotiated settlements are better than adjudication.
“A federal Indian water rights settlement process can include broad natural resource objectives; unlike a state adjudication,” she said. “Indian water settlements can address solutions for habitat, storage, groundwater management, and other land and water management concepts that can benefit many parties.”
She concluded, “A Court’s authority is very specific/narrow, limited to quantifying water rights. Indian water rights settlements are the most frequent vehicle to resolve adjudications where tribal claims are litigated.”
The Department of Ecology plans to file for adjudication in June 2023.
“Adjudication is a big investment of time and resources,” Jimmy Norris, Department of Ecology spokesman, told The Center Square last month. “Ecology does not recommend it lightly. Water management without adjudication has consumed decades of expense and effort without reaching any conclusions. Investment in a comprehensive adjudication ultimately can save water users and the state years of controversy, uncertainty, and costs.
“It makes sense for taxpayers when Ecology uses this established public process instead of engaging in expensive and time-consuming individual lawsuits about legal rights to use water.”