(The Center Square) – Two former law enforcement officials are demanding a total of $10 million in damages from Grant County for an alleged “pattern of retaliatory conduct” by Sheriff Tom Jones and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald that forced them to resign.
Dustin Canfield, 38, and Darrik Gregg, 48, have filed a tort claim, which is an informal notice that a lawsuit is pending if a settlement is not reached beforehand. Both men were in Jones’ command staff when they began investigating “apparent fraudulent use of tax dollars” by Chief Deputy Ken Jones, brother of the sheriff.
Canfield and Gregg held the same rank as Jones when they approached the sheriff in May 2021 to express allegations made by several subordinates that his brother was committing timecard fraud. Deputies reported that work couldn’t get done because of Chief Jones’ absences to perform freelance work for the Seattle Police Department in Seattle.
From the time they raised the issue until their resignations in the fall of 2021, Canfield and Gregg claim they were subjected to a series of abuses.
“Sheriff Jones and Undersheriff Rectenwald made it clear to their subordinates Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg through their statements, actions and inactions that they intended to cover-up, whitewash and otherwise protect Sheriff Jones’ brother regarding the apparent fraudulent conduct,” states the tort claim.
The notice says that Chief Jones participated in the abuse, which included “heated, vulgar and angry comments,” as well as accusations of disloyalty and directives to “quash any rumors” that arose.
Closed door meetings with administrators were held to discuss the issue but excluded Canfield and Gregg, states the claim
Canfield and Gregg claim that “increasing intolerable tensions and distrust” led them to resign four and five months, respectively, from the time the complaint was brought forward.
The two men are represented by the Wenatchee law firm of Lacy Kane & Kube. They are asking the county to settle the claim for $5 million apiece to cover lost wages, emotional distress, attorney fees and court costs.
Their legal paperwork points out that whistleblowers are protected by state law from retaliation for speaking out about perceived wrongful actions at work. And that wrongful discharge occurs when employees are driven out of a job after reporting or opposing misconduct by a co-worker.
Last fall, Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen was appointed by former Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano, who retired in December, to investigate the matter. After reviewing hundreds of documents, Rasmussen determined Chief Jones had not properly accounted for his time back home, and both Sheriff Jones and Rectenwald had sought to cover up the discrepancies.
"The fact of a tort claim means that injuries to workers have occurred, which should be avoided by any agency," Rasmussen told The Center Square after learning of the claim.
At the heart of his investigation was the allegation that Chief Jones, like other command staff in Grant County, was picking up an extra $75 per hour working for Seattle PD when the city was experiencing riots in 2020. Defund the police policies had led to a shortage of officers, a problem that continued into 2021 when a vaccine mandate further reduced the ranks.
Salaried managers at Sheriff Jones’ office were expected to work at least 40 hours per week in Grant County but did not have to punch a clock. Instead, they would take compensation time to make up for any overtime they worked.
Questions arose in the office about how Jones was able to get away from work so much after he began bragging about the money he had earned in Seattle.
Rasmussen found that Chief Jones was paid for 27-hour days on multiple occasions, among other problems with his work schedule.
According to his final report on Feb. 4, Rasmussen concluded that state crimes, such as misconduct, fraud and theft had possibly occurred, as well as possible federal crimes, such as failure to provide honest services. However, he declined to pursue criminal charge because of the "overall complexity" of the situation.
“The major impediment to any prosecution is the approval of the sheriff for this behavior and the lack of policies to prevent this from happening. The involvement of the sheriff himself in these practices explains why there were no policies preventing these practices,” wrote Rasmussen in the report that was submitted to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae.
Rasmussen said Tuesday that policies at the Grant County sheriff's office are changing as a result of the investigation. He said the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs offers managerial and technical assistance that could be useful to that agency during a time of change.
Sheriff Jones, Chief Jones and Undersheriff Rectenwald have filed complaints against Rasmussen with the Office of Disciplinary Council with the Washington State Bar Association.
They have accused Rasmussen of writing a “politically motivated” document intended to damage their reputations. They have asked that he be disciplined for “unethical conduct.”