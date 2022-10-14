(The Center Square) – A legislative workplace conduct investigation of Washington state Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, found that she had “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” that “occurred in the presence of multiple people” and was “legitimately perceived and received as rude, disrespectful, and demeaning.”
These interactions occurred between her and state employees and volunteers during Morgan’s tenure as chair of the state's Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force. Morgan ultimately resigned her position. Her last attendance was on June 28, according to meeting minutes.
The 21-page report was prepared by Sheryl Willert, a lawyer with the firm Williams Kastner that was hired to conduct the investigation, and delivered this September to Bernard Dean, chief clerk of the Washington House of Representatives. It drew from interviews with six witnesses in addition to the individual subject to the alleged treatment and Morgan herself.
The report noted the investigation was “significantly delayed by the refusal of Morgan to make herself available for an interview until after the 2022 legislative session.”
Morgan’s attorney, Edward Earl Younglove III, filed an appeal with the House Executive Rules Committee alleging that releasing the report “would deny Representative Morgan due process and fundamental fairness” as well as alleging that “On appeal it will be shown that this investigative report was based on hearsay and the opinions, assumptions, and perceptions of various individuals rather than fact-based competent evidence.”
The appeal also specifically called out “months of delay in the investigative process” without noting that Morgan was a cause of said delays.
In the report, witnesses said Morgan spoke “like a parent scolding a child,” saying such things as “I’m not asking you, I’m telling you”, and “I’m not here to argue.” She also threatened to quit if one of the employees of the committee wasn’t reassigned.
One of the individuals interviewed called Morgan’s conduct disgusting, intimidating, and unprofessional and “a violation of basic human rights.”
Interviewed for the report, Morgan “did not recall the exact words that were exchanged at the meeting” and “did not have specific recollection of the length of time the meeting took, what was discussed, or whether comments were made by others such as the co-leads.”
In the findings of the report, the investigator states that she “does not find the denial or the asserted lack of recollection of Representative Morgan to be credible”
The report concludes saying that Morgan’s response to the allegations was itself an “adverse employment reaction” and “retaliatory in nature.”
The Center Square reached out to the author of the report, Chief Clerk Dean, and Morgan’s legal council for comment. Dean and Younglove did not immediately respond. Willert’s only comment on the investigation that she conducted was, “The report speaks for itself.”