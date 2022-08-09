(The Center Square) – Coastal Washington should see a slight decrease in the number of King Tides over the coming year despite an overall upward trend in the phenomenon. The slowdown is due in part to the lingering effects from La Niña, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in its “The State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook.”
A King Tide, also called high tide flooding, occurs when tides reach between 1.75 to 2 feet above the average high water mark. Minor high tide flooding, 1.8 feet of less, may result in stormwater backups and closed roads. Moderate events, up to 2.8 feet above average high tide, may cause property damage. Major flooding of 3.9 feet or more can result in evacuations and severe damage to property and infrastructure,
The phenomenon has been increasing for several years as the rise in sea level combined with changes in prevailing winds, currents, or tidal forces to create an unusually high tide. Such conditions are now twice as common as 20 years ago, and up to 1,100% more frequent in some parts of the Gulf Coast.
January 7 saw record King Tides, two feet above the forecasted level in Port Townsend and Tacoma. Seattle's tide on that date reached 14.47 feet, the highest recorded in some 40 years, according to published reports.
Toke Point recorded 11 King Tides last year with 4-16 forecast for the coming year. Seattle experienced 7 flood days and is forecast for 1-5 events this year. Port Townsend is forecast to have 0-4 flood days; Port Angeles, 0-5; Friday Harbor, 0-6; Cherry Point, 0-5.
The trend toward increased tidal flooding will continue, however, the NOAA warns. By 2050, Toke Point could experience 20-25 days of flooding, Seattle and points north could average 7-10 days.
Nationwide, the NOAA forecasts 45-70 days of high tide flooding per year.
Washington Sea Grant maintains a calendar of expected King Tide events and invites citizens to submit photos of them to help scientists and local officials understand their impact on infrastructure.