(The Center Square) – Some farmers and their allies say the Lorraine Loomis Act meant to enhance salmon recovery by protecting and restoring key habitat areas would instead have a profoundly negative impact on agriculture in Washington state.
“It would essentially end farming as we know it in Western Washington,” Dillon Honcoop, communications director for Whatcom [County] Family Farmers (WFF), told The Center Square.
Legislation supported by Gov. Jay Inslee and Native American tribes calls for mandatory riparian buffers to conserve the iconic fish, including $10,000-a-day-fines for landowners who don’t plant trees along creeks and rivers crossing their property.
The proposed law – titled after the chair for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission and Swinomish fisheries manager who died in August at age 81 – is meant to implement new standards recommended by the State-Tribal Riparian Protection and Restoration Work Group for minimum tree heights along riparian zones and to prevent development along riparian corridors.
Riparian habitat – the ribbon of land that runs alongside creeks, rivers, and streams – are defined as the green corridors essential for clean, cold waters during critical periods of a salmon’s lifecycle.
Some say the buffers that have been proposed could take a lot of farmland out of production.
According to an “Action Alert” from the Washington Farm Bureau, “The impacts of this bill can be boiled down to this: a mile-long 200-foot buffer devours 24 acres of land.”
“It’s pretty strident,” Tom Davis, Washington Farm Bureau director of government relations, told the Capital Press. “This can and will likely put some farmers out of business.”
In its current form, the bill would render more than 30,000 acres of farmland in Whatcom County out of production, WFF's Honcoop said, with hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land across the rest of Western Washington lost.
“The benefit to fish is dubious,” he added.
According to the bill, farmers who lost productive land would be eligible for compensation at least equal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s conservation easement program for up to 10 years.
The state would pay at least 70% of the cost for mulch, fertilizer, seeds, labor, trees, fences, and other expenses for landowners planting buffers, the bill states, with the state helping pay maintenance costs for five years.
A more targeted approach is needed to minimize collateral damage, Honcoop said.
“It’s a lose-lose for the environment,” he said.
The Lorraine Loomis Act – which Honcoop called the “big dumb buffers” bill – leaves a lot of questions unanswered, including where it applies and how related federal laws fits into the picture.
Honcoop wondered: Does it apply to rivers, streams, and even drainage ditches on farms? What about the definition of “navigable waters” under the federal Clean Water Act, as well as the act’s definition of WOTUS – waters of the United States – determining which waters are federally regulated?
Honcoop noted that farmland taken out of production is at risk of being urbanized, which typically leads to more harm to waterways in the form of pollution, including stormwater runoff and tire dust.
“That part of the conversation has to be recognized,” he said, adding such legislation “can’t operate in a vacuum” and that farmers must be involved in crafting it.
Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, is one of the sponsors of Senate Bill 5727 directing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to set and enforce “riparian management zones,” took exception to how some are characterizing the legislation, while agreeing with the notion of working with all stakeholders.
“We would not pass a bill that would devastate farming in Washington state,” she told The Center Square in an email. “I welcome ideas from farmers about how we can work together to protect critical salmon habitat, especially along rivers in low lying floodplains.”
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, has introduced the legislation in the House via House Bill 1838.
A hearing on HB 1838 is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.