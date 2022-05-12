(The Center Square) – Effective July 1, all child care and early learning Washington workers will need to comply with the fingerprint requirements to continue their employment on site at all Department of Children, Youth and Families licensed facilities.
In addition, all childcare workers and early learning providers, including those not working directly with children or youth, who were previously allowed to work supervised after submitting background check applications, must now complete fingerprints ad obtain a "cleared" status in the Managed Education and Registry Information Tool in order to continue work at a childcare facility.
Any application received by DCYF on or after July 1 for each child care and early learning provider, staff member or eligible household member, must have an approved background check clearance for each applicant, staff member or eligible household member, which includes fingerprints before the applicant can be hired or be on the early learning or childcare premises, even if the applicant does not work directly with children or youth.
To facilitate the expected surge in background checks, the 2022 supplemental operating budget has allocated funds to DCYF to cover the cost of child care background check fees in Fiscal Year 2023.
This means that starting July 1st, 2022 through July 30, 2023, child care and early learning background check applicants, including volunteers, will not need to pay for the background check fees.
The government believes that eliminating these fees will reduce the amount of time it takes to complete the background checks and temporarily remove any disparity is who can afford to pay to pay for a background check.
Proclamation 20-31-12 suspending the finger printing requirement was an emergency measure implemented during COVID-19 in response to an increased need for childcare during the pandemic by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
The proclamation's rescission points to a government footing that treats the virus as endemic, and thus more manageable.
The Inslee administration announced the rescission of the proclamation well in advance of the July 1 effective date, on April 8, to allow for an adjustment period.
"Although the COVID-19-related barriers that required issuance of this order have largely receded, providers will need notice and time to adjust to pre-COVID-19 procedures," the governor's office explained.