(The Center Square) – Motorists in Spokane are advised by city officials to be prepared for new detours as the next phase of the $8.9 million Thor-Freya construction project.
Work began in March on the project that involves seven phases and 37 different traffic patterns, according to Kirstin Davis, communications manager for the city.
Starting Monday, the intersection of Freya and Hartson will be closed to traffic, which will be detoured down 8th Street. Work crews under contractor Cameron-Reilly, LLC will focus on waterlines and underground utility upgrades.
The city is asking drivers to be patient and anticipate new detours during the final two phases of work.
Although the project was initially scheduled to wrap up in October, the city now reports there are about 45 days to go. That puts the projected wrap-up date in November.
Reconstruction of the road with concrete instead of asphalt to withstand heavy traffic is taking place on Thor-Freya from Harston to Sprague avenues. The work also involves curb and stormwater facilities replacement, ADA ramp upgrades and water/sewer replacement.
Funding for the project is a combination of local and federal dollars.
The city decided to break the work into phases to ensure access was maintained to all businesses during construction.
According to information posted on the city’s website, when work occurs on Thor, Freya will have two-way traffic. When work occurs on Freya, Thor will have two-way traffic.
The contractor must adhere to city noise ordinances and provide dust control. Work must be completed between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
During each phase, the section of road being worked on will be fully closed to all traffic. Once a phase is complete, that section of road will be opened to traffic.
