The filing deadline to run for elected office in Washington is on May 15, 2020. In Washington, prospective candidates may file for all 10 of the state's U.S. House seats.
The primary is scheduled for Aug. 4, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
Washington’s statewide filing deadline is the 38th to take place in the 2020 election cycle. The next statewide filing deadline is on May 28 in Vermont.
Heading into the election, the Democratic Party holds both U.S. Senate seats and seven of the 10 congressional seats from Washington.
The U.S. House has 233 Democrats, 196 Republicans, one Libertarian, and five vacancies. All 435 seats are up for election. A majority in the chamber requires 218 seats.
