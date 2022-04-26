(The Center Square) – The City of Federal Way, Washington moved one step closer to making the "reckless" use of fentanyl in public spaces illegal.
Council Bill 813 – the first ordinance of its kind in the Puget Sound region, according to the city – defines reckless as someone intentionally combusting, or exhaling the smoke of, a substance the person knows or reasonably should know contains or is contaminated with fentanyl within city limits.
The Federal Way City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance, unanimously. It would make reckless use of the deadly synthetic opioid and Schedule II substance a gross misdemeanor. This could be punished by a $5,000 fine and up to 364 days in jail.
Per the ordinance, public spaces include, but are not limited to, public transportation, parks, transit spots and other places where members of the public gather.
“This Ordinance will be an important tool for our Police Officers to protect workers and families.,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said in a press release regarding the April 19 vote. “No one should be subjected to Fentanyl smoke while riding public transit or in public spaces. Unlike other substances, inhalation from Fentanyl smoke causes serious health risks, including the potential for death. If someone uses this drug in a public space, exposing children, families, and commuters, we will put a stop to it.”
In 2020, fentanyl overtook meth as the drug most involved in overdoses in Washington and remains the top cause of overdoses in the state, according to information presented at the city council meeting.
Information from the University of Washington School of Medicine indicates the majority of people dying from overdoses are now smoking drugs, including fentanyl, resulting in a concerned public and extensive media coverage.
The first reading of Council Bill 813 is part of a broader effort to combat crime not just in Federal Way, but in South King County.
“I think this is great that we’re making a step forward,” Councilmember Jack Dovey said. “I mean, once we vote on this and bring it forward, I think we should, as a council or a city, send this to Auburn and Renton and every other city around us, so we can be the start of the wall of something that’s good.”
In late 2021, Ferrell indicated he was speaking with the mayors of Auburn, Kent, Renton, and Tukwila, as well as officials in Des Moines and Sea-Tac, about a collective approach to putting a stop to the dramatic rise in crime in the region.
“Following a regional meeting in December, the South King County agencies are actively working with the FBI, ATF and DEA to address the surge of violent crime in our region,” Ferrell told The Center Square via email. “We are sharing information and gathering intelligence from all of the agencies to identify the high-impact individuals. An overarching plan is to increase information sharing and case development to hold violent offenders accountable, and increase visible patrol presence and enforcement along the Pacific Highway corridor in problem areas.”
He went on to say, “The investigators, investigative supervisors and analysts from all of the partnering agencies are meeting on a regular basis to share information with a focus to help identify and prosecute (either federal or state) of prolific offenders. Federal and state law enforcement agencies are working together to identify ballistic connections between inter-jurisdictional gun crimes. In addition, the involved agencies are partnering with King County Prosecutor’s Office, Data-Driven prosecution of prolific offenders so they can be prosecuted more aggressively in an effort to reduce violent crime.”
The second reading and final passage of Council Bill 813 is expected at the next meeting of the Federal Way City Council on May 3.