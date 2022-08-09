(The Center Square) – The former Sears location in Federal Way will complete its long awaited transformation into an Amazon Fresh grocery store on Thursday with a 6:45 a.m. grand opening that includes a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
The first customer in line at the store will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, Amazon spokesperson Laura Hayes confirmed in an email. There will also be gift cards of varying amounts and free tote bags for the first 250 customers in line.
Opening day will also have a disc jockey, a prize wheel with prizes including gift cards and Amazon Fresh swag, and a scavenger hunt giveaway activity for kids.
For adults, opening day will also include free samples of Allegro organic and decaf coffee.
"But we will also have some Amazon Kitchen smoothie samples from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as well as tastings of WA-based Woodinville Whiskey on Thursday and Saturday from 4-7 p.m.," Hayes said. "The grand opening activities begin Thursday at opening and last throughout the weekend."
Seattle-based Amazon describes Amazon Fresh as “an online and physical grocery store” that offers “low prices on everyday favorites, plus free same-day delivery and pickup in select locations for Prime members.”
The Federal Way Amazon Fresh store, located at 1701 S. Commons, will feature “Just Walk Out” technology that allows customers to bypass the cashier via sensors and cameras, meaning shoppers can grab items off shelves and leave the store. They are billed automatically without needing to pass through a checkout line.
Traditional checkouts will also be an option.
Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is excited about Amazon Fresh coming to the city.
“Federal Way is proud to welcome Amazon to our City,” he told The Center Square via email. “This is an outstanding new addition to our residents and surrounding community. With new jobs and opportunity, combined by the world class Amazon Go brand, we look forward to this partnership now and in the years to come.”
Amazon Go is a reference to the “Just Walk Out” technology.
Thursday's opening contrasts with Amazon's announcement on Friday that it has decided to temporarily close the Amazon Go store at 1423 Fourth Ave. in downtown Seattle because of safety concerns related to crime in the area.
All employees at that location have been offered positions at nearby Amazon Go stores, according to the company.
Last month, another well-known Seattle-based company, Starbucks, announced the closing of 16 stores in urban areas over safety concerns, including six in Seattle.
The impending opening of Federal Way’s Amazon Fresh grocery store is but one part of something of a retail makeover for the South King County city's shopping center known as The Commons.
Next year, Federal Way will become home to the newest Dick’s Drive-In burger restaurant. The restaurant, which is expected to create some 50 jobs, will be located along Pacific Highway South in The Commons mall lot.
Merlone Geier, which owns The Commons property, has big plans for the mall.
According to the company’s website, there are multiple new business pads – standalone sites upon which a customized space can be built and/or leased for a tenant – planned to open in 2023 at The Commons, along with converting a former auto center into a retail/restaurant space.