(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ruled in favor of Washington state's gun laws requiring enhanced background checks, waiting periods, age restrictions, and sales requirements.
U.S. District Court Judge Ronald Leighton granted Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion for summary judgment and ruled that Initiative 1639, passed by Washington voters in 2018, is constitutional.
The ruling is in response to a 2019 lawsuit filed against the state by several plaintiffs over the initiative, including the Bellevue Second Amendment Foundation and the National Rifle Association.
“An overwhelming majority of Washington voters approved Initiative 1639,” Ferguson said. “The NRA continues to challenge voter-approved, common sense gun reforms – and they continue to lose. I will not allow the NRA to undermine the will of the voters. If they choose to appeal, we will beat them again.”
The initiative passed with 60 percent of the vote two years ago and restricts gun purchases to those 21 and older.
In his ruling, Leighton referenced scientific research from previous court cases which found that teens to 20-year-olds are psychologically immature compared with older adults making them at higher risk for impulsive and “sensation-seeking” behavior when handling firearms.
“These authorities demonstrate that reasonable age restrictions on the sale, possession, or use of firearms have an established history in this country,” Leighton wrote.
This research included findings from a 2010 court decision, Graham v. Florida, in which researchers concluded that, “Developments in psychology and brain science continue to show fundamental differences between juvenile and adult minds.”
According to Leighton, this research was sufficient to justify Washington’s age restrictions.
The Alliance for Gun Responsibility, which campaigned for Initiative 1639, praised Leighton for upholding “commonsense provisions” in a statement.
The Bellevue Second Amendment Foundation plans to appeal the ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.