(The Center Square) — Federal agents have left Seattle nearly as quickly as they came after making zero reported arrests last weekend.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had notified her that federal agents had departed the city after their unannounced deployment last weekend.
The news was also confirmed Tuesday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has been critical of federal agents' presence in the city out of stated concern for escalating tensions between law enforcement and protesters.
Durkan was one of six American mayors who wrote a letter to congressional leaders calling for an end to federal agents' policing of their cities.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was in talks with the Trump administration to withdraw federal agents from Portland, which has become a hotspot for clashes between agents and protesters this month.
On Wednesday, Brown announced in a statement that federal agents would be departing the city by Thursday. Only a small number of federal officials will carry on with their regular duties at the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, Brown said.
“I have grown increasingly concerned at the nightly confrontation between local community members and federal officers," Brown said. "We need to recognize that the protests in Portland are not solely about the federal presence. They started before federal agents descended on our city and they will likely continue after they leave."
Wheeler and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty demanded a sit-down with Homeland Security leadership earlier this week regarding the conduct of federal agents in the city.
"The Mayor does not support the federal police presence in Portland," Wheeler's office replied in an email.
Both cities have seen continuous protests against police brutality since May after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
Activists have reiterated years-long calls for police reform, including defunding the police by 50 percent in Seattle to increase funding for community service projects. Durkan has proposed cuts of 20 percent to the police budget and faces a recall petition from critics of her leadership during the protests.
This story has been updated with Gov. Kate Brown's announcement.