Seattle’s Infectious Disease Research Institute has received the OK from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin human testing on what could be a possible treatment for coronavirus.
The news comes as the number of confirmed cases in Washington state has risen to 6,585 with 262 deaths.
The treatment involves the administration of what are known as Natural Killer cells, or “NK cells,” which have been used in patients with certain types of cancers. The cells play a role in the body’s defense against viral infections and people with severe cases of coronavirus have been found to have low NK cell counts.
The trial will involve 100 patients who have been diagnosed with pneumonia caused by coronavirus.
“The hypothesis is that administering NK cells to patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 will allow the immune cells to find the sites of active viral infection, kill the virus and induce a robust immune response that will help heal the damage and control the infection,” IDRI CEO Dr. Corey Casper said in announcing the FDA’s approval.
A new data model from the University of Washington predicts the disease will peak around April 19. Dr. Kathy Lofty of the Washington state Department of Health said positive tests and deaths continue to rise, but not exponentially. The number of confirmed cases has risen from 200 to 250 per day in early March to 500 to 600 per day last week, primarily due to increased testing.
The Seattle-area nursing home that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington faces federal fines of $611,000 for its handling of the situation. Officials said Life Care Center did not report the outbreak for more than two weeks and continued to hold events where residents and staff were in close contact with each other.
There have been 37 deaths from the disease associated with the home. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also said the facility risks being terminated from participating in the program if it does not take corrective action by September.
Boeing, which closed its Seattle facility after several employees were diagnosed with coronavirus and one died, is offering buyout packages to reduce its workforce, noting it will take years for the airlines and aerospace industry to recover from the crisis.
While the $2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress includes a $50 billion bailout for U.S. airlines, Boeing said the majority of its sales are to airlines outside this country.