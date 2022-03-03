(The Center Square) – Farmers in a letter to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee this week accuse him of excluding them from the process of crafting legislation intended to aid salmon recovery.
The letter says a “lack of consultation and engagement” with farmers has characterized the Inslee administration’s approach to agricultural issues, causing “a loss of trust” among many of those growing food in Washington.
In the letter, leaders of Save Family Farming and allied groups – Whatcom Family Farmers, Skagit Family Farmers, and Eastern Washington Family Farmers – take issue with what they say is Inslee’s public suggestion farmers opposed to the plan don’t care if the iconic and endangered fish goes extinct.
“If you don’t care, then yeah, I can understand why you wouldn’t like it,” Inslee told the Capital Press on Jan. 14.
The farmers behind the letter contend Inslee’s salmon recovery proposal would take away thousands of acres of farmland by forcing massive forest buffers along streams.
“Your proposals often not only would devastate agriculture, but do virtually nothing to solve the problems they supposedly address,” the letter states. “Salmon recovery is one strong example.”
As an example of being shut out of the process, the letter mentions the state’s failure to fully fund the Voluntary Stewardship Program – conservation projects carried out by willing landowners – resulting in the loss of $90 million in federal support for those efforts.
“Do you understand why it is offensive to farmers when you claim voluntary efforts have failed and suggest it’s the farmers fault for failing to capture the vision?” the letter asks the governor.
The letter concludes with an olive branch.
“There is still time to recover at least some of the lost trust,” according to the letter. “But, it must begin by actually engaging with the farming community. We stand ready to help you do that.”
The Governor’s Office responded to The Center Square’s request for comment on the letter.
“We disagree with the characterization of the bill as well as the idea the governor did not work the bill with stakeholders,” Mike Faulk, Inslee’s press secretary, said in an email. “He not only made calls himself but specifically convened all the key legislators during session to urge them to move forward.”
He offered a qualified olive branch of his own to upset farmers.
“We supported this proposal, we still support it, and we’re fully prepared to keep pushing to get the right thing done,” Faulk said. “The alternative of losing our salmon is not acceptable. The governor and staff are ready and willing to sit down with everyone who shares those goals or needs to be part of the solution.”