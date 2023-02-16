(The Center Square) – The Washington Farm Bureau is demanding state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, apologize for commentating on, rather than simply translating, worker testimony on legislation pending before her committee.
In a 65-second social media video charging "process foul," the agricultural advocacy organization highlighted an example of Saldaña translating remote testimony before the state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee, for which she is vice chair.
The clip begins with Saldaña translating what farm worker Cesar Crecencio, testifying remotely in Spanish, had to say and then sliding into commentary.
"And again just briefly saying that during the winter it's really hard. There's not enough work. It's really hard to put the hours together. And so that's why when there is work, they need the extra hours. Being able to work 50 hours is what allows them to even survive. And it would be even more if they could work those extra 10 hours and have that be time and a half, with overtime. And that's my last, my comments, because it's really hard for me to translate when I know that they're not give all the information," Saldaña says in the video.
The video continues with a written, disapproving message from the Farm Bureau.
"Senator Saldaña, you appointed yourself as a translator," the message says. "You took advantage of the testifier's language barrier to further your own position. Then tried to cover yourself by claiming farmers are not being honest to their employees. Or insinuated that farmworkers are too ignorant to know the facts around this issue. [Washington Farm Bureau] had a certified translator on-site who was ready and willing to give impartial translation with integrity. You should apologize."
Fellow Washington agricultural advocacy organization Save Family Farming added the accusation that Saldaña's translation was a mistranslation and omitted an important detail.
"Good morning, my name is Cesar Crecencio," the farm worker said, according to a literal translation furnished by Save Family Farming to The Center Square. "I support the bill SB5476. In the wintertime we only work like 20 hours, and it is very difficult to help my family financially and my daughter as well, since she is studying. I want to be able to work more than 50 hours. Thank you."
The group's communications director, Dillon Honcoop, was not at all happy about how Saldaña handled the translation issue.
"Most glaringly, Saldaña omitted Crecencio's words specifically supporting SB 5476 from her translation," he told The Center Square. "Isn't that the most important element of his testimony? Why was it omitted? Why was a lawmaker who was supposed to be listening to testimony in charge of translating for people testifying, when a certified translator was present, and had already been used for another person testifying in Spanish at the beginning of the hearing? Is this ethical?"
One reason both groups have raised alarms is that the legislation pending before Saldaña's committee, SB 5476, is of some importance to Washington farmers and farm workers.
Washington law had exempted farm work from overtime laws, but the Washington Supreme Court tossed out that exemption for dairy farming in 2021 and implied that the same logic likely applied to other types of farming as well.
In a legislative fix in 2021, the Legislature did away with liability to most farmers but introduced overtime to farming work, stair-stepped over a few years. The legislation did not affect dairy farming hours because the Supreme Court had already imposed a 40-hour workweek.
Farm groups and some workers have been critical of this approach, pointing out that it severely limits worker hours and often forces them to take second jobs to try to make up the difference.
SB 5476 would create a limited carve-out with harvest and food security in mind. Farmers could designate a 12-week window, have it approved by the state, and post notice to employees that during that designated harvest time overtime rules will not kick in until farm workers rack up 50 hours.
Saldaña, who Save Family Farming characterized as a "former labor activist" in a news release and her own website calls a "fierce advocate for workers, immigrants, seniors, women, children and communities of color," objects to those tradeoffs, voicing her objection during her translation of Crecencio's testimony.
Saldaña did not reply to a request for comment on the charges of omission and mistranslation.