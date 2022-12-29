(The Center Square) – King County Metro will provide free rides to riders on New Year’s Eve to promote smart decision making on a celebratory night. The county could give up over $500,000 in daily fare revenue.
Metro joins Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit and the Seattle Streetcar in providing free transportation services on Dec. 31.
“Transit systems across our region are offering you the opportunity to not worry about traffic, parking, or getting behind the wheel as you celebrate the start of 2023,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “Whether you’re looking to enjoy the fireworks, meet friends to ring in the New Year, or have a quiet dinner at your favorite restaurant, you can leave the driving to us.”
While there are no definitive statistics to show how much King County Metro will sacrifice in fare revenue, the department’s daily ridership numbers give a good estimate.
King County Metro’s average weekday ridership in October was 244,912. Fares range from $1 for seniors and handicapped riders to $2.75 for adult riders. Since September, youth riders do not have to pay for fares.
Sacrificed revenue from the upcoming holiday could be upwards of $675,000 as a result of the decision.
County-owned buses will operate on their regular schedules and be fare-free from 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, through 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Other King County Metro services operating fare-free include its Dial-A-Ride Transit service, Via to Transit, Ride Pingo to Transit, Community Van services and Access service.