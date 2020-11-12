(The Center Square) — A ballot initiative from the family of Tacoma's Manuel Ellis would ban police from using chokeholds and provide free COVID-19 vaccines, among other proposals.
Ellis died of asphyxiation while allegedly being placed in a chokehold by a Tacoma police offer. His death was ruled a homicide by a Pierce County medical examiner earlier this year. Tacoma police have disputed the examiner's conclusion on the grounds that drugs were reportedly found in Ellis's system.
This summer, Ellis’s mother and her attorney, James Bible, filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Tacoma, which was announced on what would have been Ellis's 34th birthday, August 28.
The Manuel Ellis Washington Anti-Discrimination Act, or Initiative 1300, covers everything from police use of deadly force, COVID testing, and affirmative action.
The initiative would extend legal protections against discrimination to include public health and safety and consider protection from excessive force by police a civil right. It would also require free COVID vaccines.
Washington has a single-subject rule for ballot measures. The law applies to bills in the legislature and statewide initiatives as 2020 Washington gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman learned this year.
In Washington, the required number of signatures for statewide citizen initiatives is based on the number of votes cast for the office of governor at the last regular gubernatorial election.
Washington Initiatives to the People require signatures equal to 8% of the votes cast for the governor's office in the last election—the same number required for Initiatives to the Legislature.
Veto referendum petitions require signatures equal to 4% of the votes cast for the office of governor.
I-1300 backers now need around 320,110 signatures by December 31 to get the initiative to the legislature, based on current vote tallies.
Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards has demanded continuing investigations into Ellis's death since this spring.
In June, Gov. Jay Inslee called for a state-led independent investigation into Ellis’s killing by an undetermined panel of investigators who will give the case their “highest level of scrutiny.”
According to Inslee, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be charged with reviewing the Pierce County Sheriff and Pierce County Prosecutor's finding in the case.