(The Center Square) – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families could not provide anything close to sufficient records on $271 million in childcare payments made to low-income families.
That's according to the Washington State Auditor's Office, as part of its new report of how state agencies handled nearly $37 billion in federal funds between July 2020 and June 2021.
“More than 90% of the agency's program expenses were unauditable,” a Monday post on the state auditor’s The Audit Connection Blog said in reference to the 1,083-page audit covering state agency compliance with federal rules.
“In 2021, the Department of Children, Youth, and Families made significant changes to its accounting practices, which made it impossible for us to trace the federal money spent to a level of detail necessary to determine whether the agency spent program funds appropriately. Our most significant finding – one we've issued annually since 2005 – questions more than $271 million because the agency did not ensure payments to child care providers were allowable and properly supported.”
The 90% figure is based on the total of more than $293 million in questioned costs and program funds that could not be audited.
The Center Square reached out to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families for an explanation.
“The Department of Children, Youth, and Families acknowledges the findings of the State Auditor’s Office (SAO),” DCYF spokesman Jason Wettstein said via email. “We value SAO’s mission to provide citizens with independent and transparent examinations of how state and local governments use funds.”
He went on to say the agency ensured recipients were eligible for the federal funds.
“In responding to the auditor’s recommendations, DCYF noted that we track child care provider funds at the level necessary to meet federal requirements,” Wettstein said. “DCYF ensured that recipients were eligible for funds under federal programs prior to distribution. The SAO recommends we strive to reach a higher standard of tracking, down to the individual child level.”
When asked if the state might have to pay some or all of the $271 million back to the federal government, Wettstein answered, “We believe it is unlikely that we will be required to repay federal funds based on the higher standard set by the SAO.”
Meeting the SAO’s higher standards would require an increase in state funding, he said.
“The agency is continuously working to monitor and improve its internal controls,” Wettstein said. “DCYF is open to the more detailed tracking to the individual child level recommended by the SAO. Although, we will require additional resources to accommodate SAO’s recommendation, DCYF is in regular communication with the Federal Administration for Children and Families regarding our grants management.”
That likely means an ask of the state Legislature.
“In response to the report, DCYF is considering submitting a legislative decision package request to the legislature to meet the higher standard recommended by the SAO,” Wettstein said. “More state funding would be necessary, as more detailed tracking will require more staff and increased Information Technology resources. The agency does not currently have the staff to develop and maintain the business process redesign, nor the information technology resources necessary to meet the level of assurance identified by SAO."
The audit found more than 60 instances where state agencies potentially failed to document how the state dispersed more than $1 billion in federal money. That includes $724 million in known questioned costs, $299 million in likely questioned costs, and the $293 million spent by the DCYF.