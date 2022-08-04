(The Center Square) – Official FAA policy directs air traffic controllers wishing to report a UFO sighting to call the state of Washington, specifically the National UFO Reporting Center in Davenport.
Since 1974, the Center has fielded nearly 140,000 reports of UFO sightings from all of North America and overseas. On average, 15 sightings per day have been recorded for more than 20 years, nearly 7,000 from the Evergreen State.
Washington has the highest ratio of UFO sightings in the nation by population with 88 sightings per 100,000 residents. The earliest reports from Washingtonians date back some 70 years.
“It seems as though they started in 1945 over Hanford where they appeared over our nuclear facilities,” said Maurene Morgan of Port Townsend, according to The Leader. Morgan is state director for the Mutual UFO Network.
FAA “Order JO 7110.65Z - Air Traffic Control,” dictates procedures for the nation’s air traffic controllers. Chapter 9, Section 8 defines the procedure for reporting a UFO sighting: “Persons wanting to report UFO/unexplained phenomena activity should contact a UFO/ unexplained phenomena reporting data collection center, such as the National UFO Reporting Center, etc.”
The rule, which has an effective date of June 17, 2021, adds that if there’s any danger to life or property, the controller should call the police instead.
Most reports received by the Center are from persons other than air traffic controllers. On June 22 at 1:00 a.m., someone reported, “Orange light flying from east to west over Belltown in Seattle.” The phenomenon lasted four or five minutes.
On June 14, a Chewelah resident reported a phenomenon lasting less than a minute at 9:30 p.m.: “My 10 year old in the house saw the sky flash white repeatedly and freaked out. My 9 year old outside saw that and the disk in the air.”
In April, a Lake Ketchum resident wrote, “I heard a loud whirring sound and looked above me to see a diamond shape craft fly over and turn invisible.”
In total sightings, Washington ranks third among states behind California, 15,280, and Florida, 7685, and solidly ahead of Oregon, 3,356.
Persons wishing to report a UFO sighting are instructed not to call the FAA. They may instead visit the National UFO Reporting Center website or call the Mutual UFO Network at (360) 670-4213.