(The Center Square) – A backlog of senior property tax exemptions lead King County Assessor John Wilson’s office to request additional staffing, but the county executive’s budget isn’t dedicating funds to do so.
King County Executive Dow Constantine said he received hundreds of requests for general fund support from county departments for his proposed budget.
The proposed budget states that revenue limitations imposed by Washington state prevented most of these requests from being funded.
Chase Gallagher of the Executive's Office further explained that the limitations are in the types of revenue sources that are available to the county and the 1% limit on property taxes.
"The state determines which revenue sources are available to counties and has limited those to property and sales taxes," Gallagher said to The Center Square in an email. "In contrast, the state itself and cities are allowed to impose property taxes, sales taxes, utility taxes and a wide array of business taxes."
Gallagher added that King County’s General Fund is heavily dependent on the property tax, which is projected to be over 57% of net General Fund revenue in 2023-2024.
In 2001, Washington voters passed an initiative to limit annual property tax revenue growth for most governments to 1% per year. It passed statewide but did not receive a majority in King County.
The initiative was tossed by the Washington Supreme Court, but the Legislature reinstated the limitation. Efforts to change the limit over the last 20 years have been unsuccessful.
Basic qualifications for property tax exemptions are that applicants have to be over the age of 61, disabled, or a veteran with at least an 80% total disability rating.
Junior Torres, a real estate agent in King County previously told The Center Square that he had one client in Southeast King County make less than $60,000 but still owe around $16,000 in taxes because she failed to meet the Senior Exempt Tax Rate.
"So if [a senior citizen] makes $60,000 in income from social security or pension and they are getting a tax bill of $20,000, that leaves them $40,000 to live on,” Torres said in an email. “So what do these people have to do? They have to sell their $2 million home...and they have to downsize.”
Seattle has the second highest levy rate in King County at $2.16 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. SeaTac has the highest at $2.50. Redfin reported that the average median home value in Seattle was $840,000 as of August.
Other requests for funding that were not granted in Constantine’s proposal included: $13 million to replace the County Sheriff's Office rescue helicopter; $3 million to expand the regional peacekeepers program to additional locations experiencing gun violence; The Department of Local Services requested additional staff for updating King County codes; and the Facilities Management Division requested additional funding for building maintenance, especially for jails and courthouses.
The King County Assessor’s Office acknowledged but did not reply to a request for comment.