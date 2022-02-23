(The Center Square) – The House Transportation Committee has advanced a transportation resources bill delaying Washington state’s controversial proposed 6-cents per gallon export fuel tax that is part of the "Move Ahead Washington" package.
The committee narrowly gave a do-pass recommendation to Substitute House Bill 2119, after voting to incorporate multiple amendments into the legislation, including one delaying implementation of the export fuel tax by five months.
An amendment to scrap the fuel tax and replace it with a sales tax on new and used motor vehicles was narrowly defeated.
“This is a bill that has been talked about because there is a natural nexus between what is collected on vehicles and transportation,” explained Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, regarding his amendment to scrap the export fuel tax during remarks at Tuesday afternoon’s virtual executive session.
He went on to tell Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, chair of the House Transportation Committee, his amendment is the solution to funding Washington’s transportation needs.
“And Mr. Chair, this amendment solves a major problem, both with the underlying bill, but more so with our transportation revenue problem,” Barkis said.
Maintenance and preservation requirements, as well as long-term transportation projects, need sustainable funding, he pointed out.
“What this would do is supplant that with a long-term – over a billion-and-a-half per year, able to collect immediately starting this year – to start solving the problem with our long-term revenue problem for our transportation budget,” Barkis said. “And Mr. Chair, it would also do something, more importantly, and that is I think it would answer and resolve some of the underlying concerns and questions we are hearing from our neighboring states about this fuel excise tax.”
The proposed export fuel tax has not been popular with lawmakers in the states that would be impacted – Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska – with threats of lawsuits and retaliatory measures to come.
Several other Republicans on the committee noted the possible legal ramifications of the tax and the enmity it’s causing with Washington’s neighboring states. Those who spoke out in support of Barkis’ amendment, included Reps. Eric Robertson, Tom Dent, Jim Walsh, Robert Sutherland, Ed Orcutt, Mark Klicker, Mike Volz, and Keith Geohner.
Their pleas were not enough to persuade Fey to support the amendment.
“We don’t live in silos here,” he said. “We live in a larger budgetary climate, so I would urge members to reject this amendment. I think it was very well intended. There are elements related to preservation and having a dedicated fund that I believe are very meritorious, but for now I’m going to recommend a no vote on this amendment.”
The amendment failed to pass on a largely partisan vote, with 14 members voting “yes” and 15 voting “no.”
An amendment that would delay implementation of the controversial fuel export tax for five months – from Feb. 1, 2023 until July 1, 2023 – did pass the committee.
“We have neighbors that are offended,” said Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, sponsor of the amendment. “This package – if we move pieces around in this package before it gets its full process – it will be out of balance. And the whole purpose of this package is to have a balanced approach to all of our transportation needs.”
Time, she explained, is what her amendment provides.
“This may be a piece that has to be changed, but we will have time to change it,” Wylie said. “We will have until another entire long legislative session has occurred, and we’ll be doing a lot of talking in the meantime. I’m not willing to disrupt the package, and that’s why I’m proposing an amendment that buys us time to make sure that all of the pieces of the puzzle fit and we have something that works for everybody.”
Rep. Walsh, though appreciative of delaying the implementation of a tax he opposes, was critical of how the legislature has been operating.
“Mr. Chair, we have to get away from this process wherein we pass legislation that needs repair,” the Aberdeen Republican said. “We have got to stop doing this. We need to repair and perfect our public policy before we sign it into law. This is a testament to a bad way of doing public policy.”
Earlier this year, the legislature passed and Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill delaying implementation of the Washington Long-Term Care Trust Act – WA Cares – for 18 months. A WA Cares 0.58% payroll tax was supposed to kick in Jan. 1, but that plan was derailed in part by lawmakers concerned about people paying into the program who would not be eligible to receive benefits.
The amendment delaying implementation of the export fuel tax was nearly unanimous in passing the committee. Rep. Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, was the lone “no” vote.
Last week, the Senate Transportation Committee voted during executive session to give a do-pass recommendation to Senate Bill 5974, including a unanimously adopted amendment that would delay the start of the exported fuel tax from Feb. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.
SHB 2119 was given a do-pass recommendation by the committee on a 15-14 vote.