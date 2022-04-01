(The Center Square) – Senate Bill 5974, recently signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, establishes a goal of banning most gasoline-powered vehicles in Washington state within the next eight years as part of fighting climate change.
This effort is part of the spending bill for the $16.9 billion transportation package dubbed “Move Ahead Washington. The applicable section reads, “A target is established for the state that all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles.”
SB 5974 calls for an “interagency electric vehicle coordinating council” created by the new law that is directed to “complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target.” The scoping plan is to be completed on or before Dec. 31, 2023.
Jeremy Horpedahl, an economist at the University of Arkansas, called the 2030 timeline “overly ambitious,” suggesting an alternative course of action to a top-down directive.
“A better approach would be to gradually encourage consumers to switch to electric vehicles and for private enterprise to build the charging infrastructure with incentives,” he said in an email to The Center Square.
He went on to say, “These could be positive incentives, such as subsidies that were recently included in the Washington state budget (though they were smaller than the Governor wanted).”
Inslee proposed spending $100 million to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles, but only $25 million was earmarked for electric vehicle incentives in the supplemental budget passed by the legislature this year.
“Or they could be negative incentives,” Horpedahl said, “such as carbon taxes (though Washington voters rejected this idea in both 2016 and 2018).”
Consumers should be nudged toward electric vehicles, he maintained, not forced.
“But whatever the ideal approach is, using economic incentives to encourage more environmentally-friendly consumption is far better than a strict mandate that bans fossil-fuel automobiles,” Horpedahl concluded.
John Wilkerson, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Washington, addressed the politics of the situation in the Evergreen State, noting fighting climate change is Inslee’s signature issue.
“I think [Inslee] also believes that taking the lead on this issue may benefit Washington economically and Washington is better positioned than most states to actually reduce FF [fossil fuel] consumption (given our hydro and wind power),” he said via email. “He is also in the enviable (and temporary) position of having a unified Democratic government. So this is his window of opportunity he has been hoping for most of his political career.”
Wilkerson did not write off the 2030 timeline for switching to electric vehicles in Washington.
“California has a similar deadline for 2035, I believe, while the federal government is pushing for 50% of new vehicles to be electric by 2030,” he said. “It’s not preposterous to set 2030 as the deadline. Further, environmental legislation has historically set goals that seemed unrealistic at the time.”
He pointed to the Clean Air Act of 1963, the first federal legislation regarding air pollution control. It established a federal program within the U.S. Public Health Service and authorized research into techniques for monitoring and controlling air pollution.
“To the extent that such deadlines are viewed as credible, they do seem to motivate industry action,” Wilkerson said.
Still, at the moment, the plan is more aspirational than practical, he observed.
“Finally, the requirement can be repealed or delayed by a future government, so it’s cheap talk in the absence of public support,” Wilkerson said.