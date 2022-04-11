(The Center Square) – Seattle crime has risen dramatically in the last year and the city seems unsure what to do about it, observed a columnist for the Seattle Times.
Crime is rising at a rate that the city of Seattle is not prepared for, Danny Westneat argued.
For the majority of the past two decades, Seattle’s crime rate was at a steady rate of about 500 to 600 incidents each year per 100,000 in population, he wrote in his April 6 column. But that trend line did not hold. In 2021 crimes “abruptly surged 20 percent to 721 crimes per 100,000 people,” Westneat said.
Westneat pointed to police defunding as a reason the city cannot prevent crime rates from increasing.
“Due to the backlash to the 'defund the police' debacle, Seattle is now down 375 officers-putting the force at 1990s staffing levels, right along with the crime rate,” Westneat said.
Westneat described an exchange between City Council President Debora Juarez and a Seattle shop owner who had been robbed repeatedly. Juarez said, “I don’t have an answer for you about what’s going to happen to stop people from getting a gun and coming into your store.” Westneat said that meant the shop owner “is on his own. Words to live by, in a city frustratingly going back in time on crime.”
Andrew Villeneuve, the founder of the Northwest Progressive Institute says there are a larger number of factors that contribute to the growing crime rate than police defunding. Those factors Villeneuve cites include: the pandemic, income inequality and the increase of cost of living.
“I think there are a lot of factors that influence the help with the Seattle police department and the crime rate,” Villeneuve told The Center Square. “There’s not just one that explains what we’re seeing right now; you have to really look at the whole picture.”
Villeneuve alleged that defunding the police movement was originally a right-wing movement. As for the change in crime rate over the last 30 years, “those decades of death by a thousand cuts have had an effect on how law enforcement has been able to do their job and I don’t agree with the criticisms that police reforms have stopped police officers from doing their jobs,” he said.
Villeneuve offered alternatives to standard police roles that include mental health professionals who specialize in de-escalation. Officers should be trained in effective ways to de-escalate situations but “there are [people] who can come in also, who don’t have any weapons, who might be able to diffuse a situation more effectively,” he said.
The idea of an unarmed safety force does not sound easy to achieve, according to Westneat. He argued that an alternative to militarized police “is proceeding at about the same turgid pace as fixing the West Seattle Bridge.”