Seattle Police officers confer after taking part in a public roll call at Hing Hay Park in the heart of Seattle's Chinatown-International District Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the start of their shift as part of a community response unit. Due to recent episodes of violence and bias against Asians in Seattle and nationwide, law-enforcement presence in heavily Asian neighborhoods has increased, and the group of officers recently began starting some of their shifts at the park before working foot and bicycle patrols in the area to increase security and visibility. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)