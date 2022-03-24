(The Center Square) – They come from different places politically, but Maxford Nelsen and Andy Nicholas managed to find some common ground in their responses to The Center Square asking for a post-mortem on this year’s 60-day legislative session that concluded March 10.
Nelsen, labor policy analyst with the free market Freedom Foundation, and Nicholas, senior fellow at the progressive Washington State Budget & Policy Center, came to something resembling agreement in criticizing lawmakers’ punting on the issue of dealing with the state’s beleaguered new long-term care program.
At the beginning of this year’s legislative session, there was perhaps no more controversial issue than what do about the Washington Long-Term Care Trust Act, better known as WA Cares.
A 0.58% payroll tax to pay for the program was supposed to kick in on Jan. 1, but that plan was derailed at the end of last year by lawmakers concerned about people paying into the program who would not be eligible to receive benefits.
The prompted Gov. Jay Inslee’s December announcement of a delay in collections after lawmakers urged a pause to address solvency concerns and other issues raised about the first-in-the-nation program. The situation got even more complicated when Inslee subsequently announced he had no authority to delay the tax, saying employers were still legally obligated to pay the state.
Ultimately, in late January the legislature passed – and Inslee signed – House Bill 1732, delaying WA Cares for 18 months.
Passed along with the delay bill was House Bill 1733, allowing Washington workers who live out of state, certain veterans with disabilities, military spouses, and workers who hold non-immigrant visas to apply for an exemption from the program.
Nelsen was not impressed.
“There were very few silver linings to an otherwise dismal legislative session,” he said in an email to The Center Square. “While the postponement of the new long-term care payroll tax was better than nothing, the program really needs to be fundamentally overhauled or scrapped entirely.”
Nicholas, senior fellow at the Washington State Budget & Policy Center, took a similar if slightly more sanguine view.
“Long-term-care law and payroll tax machinations, as predicted, wrapped up early in the session with delay legislation,” he said in an email. “The good news? We have 18 more months to try to show lawmakers how misguided this law is, for low- and high-income wage earners, and get them to change course.”
His comments were similar to those in a March 14 blog by Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Center for Worker Rights, at the Washington Policy Center.
“While some lawmakers and state agencies are trying to market WA Cares as a competitive and compassionate long-term-care insurance plan, it's no such thing,” she said. “It creates a regressive tax that, in some cases, will have low-income workers financing the long-term-care needs of people with more resources.”
The situation has left the public bewildered, Nicholas said.
“Many of the nearly 500,000 people who opted out of the social program by buying private long-term-care insurance, like the law allowed, are paying or paid for something some didn’t want and didn't need,” he said. “Many are confused.”