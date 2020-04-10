An experimental drug is being credited with helping save a Seattle doctor who was on life support after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Dr. Ryan Padgett was one of the first two emergency room doctors in the country to be diagnosed with the disease last month. He was treated with a drug called Actemra, which was originally developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Hospital officials say the drug helps release inflammation and increase blood oxygen levels.
Padgett was recently released from the hospital.
As Washington state’s daily numbers of new diagnoses and fatalities continue to flatten out, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would return an Army field hospital to the federal government before it ever saw a patient so those resources could be used in other states. The 250-bed hospital was set up at CenturyLink Field Event Center last week by a medical unit from Colorado’s Fort Carson.
Inslee earlier said the state would also return 400 ventilators to the federal government.
Washington now has 9,608 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 446 deaths.
Law enforcement had to respond to a large disturbance at a state prison where the first inmate in the state was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Hundreds of inmates started the disturbance in the prison’s recreation yard as they threatened to set fires and take guards hostage. The state Department of Corrections said six inmates at the facility have now tested positive.
Ventec, a ventilator company located northeast of Seattle, received a $489 million order from the federal government for 30,000 units. The company is making the machines in partnership with General Motors and said the order was the largest it ever received.
Advocates for people who do not drive due to economic circumstances or disabilities asked Seattle Mayor Jenny Dukan to allow them to approach drive-through testing sites on foot or in wheelchairs. The mayor said she would support such a measure if city council were to bring one forward.
The city also announced the closure of parking lots at eight additional parks, bringing the total to 16, in order to further encourage social distancing.
The Washington State Board of Education voted late Wednesday to waive certain course requirements for seniors who are on track to graduate. The move came after school were closed for the rest of the academic years. The board had said it would consider such a move last month when Inslee originally ordered schools closed through late April.