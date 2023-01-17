(The Center Square) – The City of Everett is looking to boost tourism in the city by funding projects that assist with local tourism development and promotion.
Available funding for applicants amounts to $545,000 that stems from the city’s taxes imposed on hotel and motel room rentals within city limits.
Everett’s lodging tax comes to $2 a night at any hotel or accommodation within city limits. The tax dollars can only be used for city promotions and to support events.
Historically, the average project receives about $10,000, according to the city. Grant awards range from approximately $5,000 to $90,000.
The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will run the application process. Everett Council President and Chair of the committee Brenda Stonecipher said that she and the other committee members are seeking projects that offer unique ways to bring more visitors to the city.
“We look forward to reviewing applications for creative ideas that will encourage more tourism within our city and create more opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy what Everett has to offer,” Stonecipher said in a statement. “I’m proud that our city offers this grant opportunity, which helps bring more events and festivals here and further promotes Everett as a great place to visit or live.”
Completed applications are due by Jan. 31. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will then review applicants and distribute the $545,000.